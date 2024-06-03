【Strengthen international marketing】Experience Macao roadshow in Korea enjoys popularity

MACAU, June 3 - 【MGTO】“Experience Macao roadshow in Korea” manifests Macao’s vibrant “tourism +”

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Experience Macao roadshow in Korea” was held successfully from 30 May to 2 June. MGTO partnered with Macao’s travel trade in holding themed exhibit zones and rolled out special travel offers together with local industry operators. The event immersed Seoul residents into Macao’s fascinating dynamic of “tourism +”, tapping into the top one international visitor market.

Four-day roadshow attracts 120,000 spectators

Capitalizing on the continuously-increasing air transport capacity and volume of visitor arrivals as Korea regained its status as Macao’s largest international visitor market, MGTO once again hosted a roadshow in Seoul following the successful roadshow there last year, opting for the location at Korea’s largest department store in sales — Shinsegae Department Store – Gangnam Branch at the upscale district of Seoul to capture the gaze of potential high-end travelers from Korea. Themed as “My Favorite Macao”, the four-day “Experience Macao roadshow in Korea” featured interactive games and backdrop installations. Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao also held booths for a showcase of their tourism facilities and newest elements. The four-day event attracted over 120,000 spectators in total.

Products on special offers for a month

Extensive online promotions

The Office rolled out extensive promotions online for this overseas roadshow, including its collaboration with the largest online travel platform in Korea, GOOD CHOICE, for a special online sale on Macao tourism products including air tickets and hotels. A number of airlines also presented special offers. The related products enjoyed great popularity among local consumers and roadshow spectators. Over the four-day event, about 350 hotel and air ticket products worth over 103 million South Korean wons (equivalent to about 600,000 patacas) in total were sold on the online platform. Residents can enjoy the special offers available on the online platform for a month, which extends the roadshow’s promotional impact of and attracts more international visitations from Korea.

Innovative and multi-channel promotional campaign

In tandem with the roadshow, the Office partnered with a broadcasting company to produce travelogues about Macao on a popular travel and variety show in Korea, and placed advertisements at mega shopping malls and transport hubs, besides partnering with Korean KOLs to spotlight Macao continuously on different social media. During the event, the Office arranged for media to conduct featured and group interviews. Various Korean media covered the roadshow and Macao’s latest travel information widely, which raised Macao’s profile and widened its presence.

Gifts imbued with the charm of Macao and popular cartoon characters

15,500 distinctive Macao travel souvenirs were distributed at the roadshow. The Office also partnered with KAKAO PAY, a mobile payment service widely used by Koreans, to design and produce 8,640 roadshow gifts imbued with the attractions of Macao crossover KAKAO FRIENDS, the popular cartoon characters under the company, for greater marketing effect.

Product Updates Seminar & Travel Mart reach great results

The Office also led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Seoul and hosted the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Korea – Macao Travel Mart”, which gathered about 200 industry participants from both sides for keen discussions of business opportunities. They connected and built partnerships, together uncovering the potential of the leisure and MICE visitor markets.

This year (2024), MGTO actively rolls out mega promotional events in overseas markets. In addition to the successful mega roadshows in Tokyo (Japan), Singapore, Jakarta (Indonesia) over the last three months and the latest roadshow in Seoul (Korea), the Office will unfold more roadshows in Bangkok (Thailand) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) for a showcase of Macao’s “tourism +” offerings. To support industry partners to explore business opportunities, destination presentation and networking seminars will be held concurrently for the travel trade there as well. MGTO will continue to engage in major regional and international travel fairs to raise Macao’s international profile and presence as a travel destination, as part of the pursuit of various visitor markets.