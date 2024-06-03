WappJet Introduces New and Innovative for WhatsApp Marketing Tools
WappJet Introduces New and Innovative Features for WhatsApp Marketing ToolsRANGPUR, RANGPUR, BANGLADESH, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WappJet, a leading provider of WhatsApp marketing tools, is excited to announce the launch of its latest features that will revolutionize the way businesses use WhatsApp for marketing. These new features are designed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it easier for businesses to reach their target audience and drive sales.
One of the most notable features is the Multi WhatsApp Account tool, which allows users to manage multiple WhatsApp accounts from a single platform. This feature is especially useful for businesses that have multiple brands or target different demographics, as it eliminates the need to switch between different devices or accounts. With this tool, businesses can save time and effort while expanding their reach on WhatsApp.
Another exciting addition to WappJet's arsenal is the WhatsApp Warmer tool. This feature allows businesses to warm up their WhatsApp numbers by sending automated messages to a list of contacts. This helps to establish a stronger connection with potential customers and increases the chances of conversion. The WhatsApp Warmer tool is a game-changer for businesses looking to build a strong presence on WhatsApp.
WappJet has also introduced several data extraction tools, including the Google Map Data Extractor, Social Media Data Extractor, and Website Email and Phone Extractor. These tools enable businesses to extract valuable data from various sources, such as Google Maps, social media platforms, and websites. This data can then be used to create targeted marketing campaigns and reach out to potential customers more effectively.
Other notable features include Bulk Group Member Invite, Send Message to Groups, Community Members Extractor, Business Profile Extractor, WhatsApp Phone Numbers Filter, and Bulk Import Number. These features provide businesses with a comprehensive set of tools to manage their WhatsApp marketing campaigns and achieve better results.
"We are thrilled to introduce these new and innovative features to our WhatsApp marketing tools," said Sohel Rana, CEO of WappJet. "Our goal is to make WhatsApp marketing more accessible and effective for businesses of all sizes. With these new features, we are confident that our clients will see a significant improvement in their WhatsApp marketing efforts."
WappJet's new features are now available for all users, and businesses can sign up for a free trial to experience the full potential of these tools. With the ever-growing popularity of WhatsApp as a marketing platform, WappJet's new features are a timely addition that will help businesses stay ahead of the competition.
