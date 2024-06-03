Haute Vue Villa offers special rates for the (Mardi Gras) Nice Carnival
Haute Vue Villa is offering a 20% (direct booking) discount coupon to customers staying in Provence for the Nice Carnival in Spring 2025MONTAUROUX, VAR, FRANCE, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carnaval de Nice is one of the world's major carnival events, alongside carnivals in Rio de Janeiro, Venice, and New Orleans. It is held annually in February and sometimes early March, to celebrate Mardi Gras (the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday; the beginning of the Christian observance of Lent).
We are offering a 20% discount coupon to customers booking direct and staying in Montauroux for the festival. Haute Vue is a large holiday rental with private pool in Montauroux, with stunning panoramic views, private pool, super-fast WiFi and modern air-conditioning. It is perfectly situated at the very centre of the French Riviera, with the beautiful villages and countryside of Provence on your doorstep and the sights of the glorious Côte d'Azur in easy reach.
About the Carnaval de Nice
The earliest records of the carnival can be found in the writings of the Count of Provence, Charles Anjou, in 1294. This may well make Nice Carnival the oldest and original carnival celebration in the world. In 1873, the Carnival format was reinvented into a parade, adding masquerades, satirical floats, and competitions. In recent years, the two-week event has attracted over a million visitors to Nice.
The 2025 Nice Carnival will be held from 15 February to 02 March and the theme this year is the “King of the Seas and Oceans”. Artists will create 18 carnival floats and other figurines (in traditional papier-mâché) for the parade. After the 2016 Nice truck attack, the main parade route was moved from the Promenade des Anglais to the Promenade du Paillon. The parades are a riot of colour and take place both day and night.
A particular highlight is the "Battle of the Flowers", situated on the famous Promenade des Anglais. In recent years, these flower parades have matched the theme and scale of the main carnival; comprising around 15 allegorical floats decorated with fresh flowers, and surrounded by jugglers, stilt walkers, and other street performers. In total, over 250,000 stems of flowers and 21 tonnes of mimosas are distributed to the public each year; 80% of which are produced locally.
David Viney, Manager of Haute Vue, said:
“In the early 20th Century, the winter months were the peak season on the Riviera. And with good reason. The temperatures are mild, there is lots of sunlight, and relatively low rainfall. The mimosa season is a riot of beautiful colours, and the Nice Carnival is the undoubted highlight of the period (and the perfect event to anchor a trip around). We are delighted when our guests discover the delights of this season, so we are offering a huge discount on our (already low) winter season prices for stays that coincide with the Carnival.”
About Haute Vue Villa
Sleeping 10/12 in 5/6 bedrooms, Haute Vue is the perfect central base for a holiday in the South of France; close to the beautiful perched villages of Provence and in easy reach of the beaches and sights of the sparkling Côte d’Azur. Fully refurbished in 2023, the accommodation is laid out over two floors, with five double bedrooms and four bathrooms. A multi-use room adjacent to the master bedroom can serve as a nursery, games room, office, or (with a sofa bed) a sixth bedroom. A huge through lounge/dining room and well-equipped Provençal kitchen open out onto a terrace, private infinity pool, shaded veranda, and an amazing panoramic view over the valley.
Alongside the Carnival, our "Little Pieces of Light" Blog features lots of local events in Provence, sightseeing attractions, and ideas for day-trips on the French Riviera. Subject to continuing availability, please use the discount code CARNIVAL20 to book direct at our website for any holiday (of at least a week) that straddles the dates of the festival.
