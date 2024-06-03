Clarion Appoints Seasoned Leader Cameron Forch as New VP of Sales to Lead US Division
WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarion Technologies, a leading global technology solutions provider, announces the appointment of industry veteran Cameron Forch as the Vice President of Sales for its US division. This highlights the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the US market.
Cameron brings to Clarion an impressive educational background and extensive industry experience. He holds a BA degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is well-equipped to lead Clarion's US division with over 36 years of sales and leadership experience at the highest CXO levels from renowned companies such as IBM, Oracle, and HP. His experience also includes leading sales teams for several Indian technology majors in the US, including Hughes Software Systems and Prodapt.
Harjinder Kohli, who heads the global sales team, appreciates Forch’s appointment in the US division.
"Having Cameron join us as the Vice President of Sales for the US region is a tremendous asset for Clarion. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the technology sector will be invaluable as we expand our presence in the US market. We are confident that Cameron’s leadership will drive significant growth and innovation, particularly in addressing the needs of mid-market companies," - Harjinder Kohli, COO North America
Clarion plans to leverage opportunities in mid-market companies, a segment overlooked by large out-sourcing companies.
Key Objectives and Strategies:
Mid-market Focus: Clarion's critical growth area is the US mid-market companies. These companies are underserved with their traditional outsourcing models and offer significant opportunities for Clarion to establish itself as a strategic partner.
Strategic Partnership: Under Cameron’s leadership, the sales team will position Clarion as the preferred partner for outsourcing services. He plans to leverage his existing relationships with mid-market companies to deepen Clarion’s engagement. His strategic plan is to offer custom solutions that address the specific needs of these companies, making Clarion an integral part of their strategic planning and operational success.
Team Leadership and Development: Cameron emphasizes the importance of Clarion’s value proposition and aims to build a high-performing sales team capable of driving significant growth.
US Market Dynamics: The US market has evolved with a decision-making process now involving multiple stakeholders across technology, business, and procurement; Forch notes that,
“We must ensure Clarion’s sales strategies align with modern US enterprises' complex and multifaceted decision-making process. By addressing critical industry trends and challenges, particularly in AI augmentation, cybersecurity, and the deployment of industry-specific cloud platforms, we can leverage Clarion’s strengths to capture opportunities within mid-market companies.”
AI and Future Prospects
With Clarion’s recent expansion into AI services and solutions, there is tremendous potential in the US market. Gartner predicts significant growth in the AI sector, particularly across verticals such as healthcare, finance, banking, and retail. Forch is enthusiastic about leveraging Clarion’s AI initiatives like
“WinWithAI”, which helps clients transform their businesses with AI-based solutions. AI will play a crucial role in shaping the future of industries by enhancing operational efficiency, enabling data-driven decision-making, and providing innovative solutions to complex problems.
Adding Cameron to the leadership team marks a significant milestone as Clarion expands its presence in the US market.
About Clarion Technologies
Clarion Technologies offers technology solutions, including software development, IT consulting, and AI-driven innovations. Committed to delivering high-quality solutions and driving customer success, Clarion serves clients across various industries worldwide. The company empowers businesses with cutting-edge technology that drives efficiency, growth, and innovation.
Trish Kapos
Cameron brings to Clarion an impressive educational background and extensive industry experience. He holds a BA degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is well-equipped to lead Clarion's US division with over 36 years of sales and leadership experience at the highest CXO levels from renowned companies such as IBM, Oracle, and HP. His experience also includes leading sales teams for several Indian technology majors in the US, including Hughes Software Systems and Prodapt.
Harjinder Kohli, who heads the global sales team, appreciates Forch’s appointment in the US division.
"Having Cameron join us as the Vice President of Sales for the US region is a tremendous asset for Clarion. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the technology sector will be invaluable as we expand our presence in the US market. We are confident that Cameron’s leadership will drive significant growth and innovation, particularly in addressing the needs of mid-market companies," - Harjinder Kohli, COO North America
Clarion plans to leverage opportunities in mid-market companies, a segment overlooked by large out-sourcing companies.
Key Objectives and Strategies:
Mid-market Focus: Clarion's critical growth area is the US mid-market companies. These companies are underserved with their traditional outsourcing models and offer significant opportunities for Clarion to establish itself as a strategic partner.
Strategic Partnership: Under Cameron’s leadership, the sales team will position Clarion as the preferred partner for outsourcing services. He plans to leverage his existing relationships with mid-market companies to deepen Clarion’s engagement. His strategic plan is to offer custom solutions that address the specific needs of these companies, making Clarion an integral part of their strategic planning and operational success.
Team Leadership and Development: Cameron emphasizes the importance of Clarion’s value proposition and aims to build a high-performing sales team capable of driving significant growth.
US Market Dynamics: The US market has evolved with a decision-making process now involving multiple stakeholders across technology, business, and procurement; Forch notes that,
“We must ensure Clarion’s sales strategies align with modern US enterprises' complex and multifaceted decision-making process. By addressing critical industry trends and challenges, particularly in AI augmentation, cybersecurity, and the deployment of industry-specific cloud platforms, we can leverage Clarion’s strengths to capture opportunities within mid-market companies.”
AI and Future Prospects
With Clarion’s recent expansion into AI services and solutions, there is tremendous potential in the US market. Gartner predicts significant growth in the AI sector, particularly across verticals such as healthcare, finance, banking, and retail. Forch is enthusiastic about leveraging Clarion’s AI initiatives like
“WinWithAI”, which helps clients transform their businesses with AI-based solutions. AI will play a crucial role in shaping the future of industries by enhancing operational efficiency, enabling data-driven decision-making, and providing innovative solutions to complex problems.
Adding Cameron to the leadership team marks a significant milestone as Clarion expands its presence in the US market.
About Clarion Technologies
Clarion Technologies offers technology solutions, including software development, IT consulting, and AI-driven innovations. Committed to delivering high-quality solutions and driving customer success, Clarion serves clients across various industries worldwide. The company empowers businesses with cutting-edge technology that drives efficiency, growth, and innovation.
Trish Kapos
Clarion Technologies
+91 80172 53075
email us here