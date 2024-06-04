Ideagen Selects Noetic Cyber™ to Power new Exposure Management Initiatives
Need to achieve better cyber asset visibility across diverse technology environment drives selection of the Noetic platform.
Thanks to Noetic, we have seen significant improvement in the efficacy and utilization of our existing security investments.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noetic Cyber™, a market leader and innovator in cyber asset and exposure management has announced today that Ideagen, a global leader in regulatory and compliance software solutions, has selected the Noetic Cyber Asset and Exposure Management Platform to drive the organization’s evolving exposure management program. By investing in the Noetic platform, Ideagen are getting the visibility and insights they need into their security posture across both the cloud and on-premises.
— Josh Monk, Global Head of Cybersecurity, Ideagen
A tech unicorn based in Nottingham, England with more than 1 million global users, Ideagen is dedicated to the safety and sustainability of regulated and high-compliance industries worldwide. The Ideagen security team had identified the need for greater visibility across the IT estate to ensure security tool coverage and efficacy. Together with their trusted partner, Cybanetix, the teams worked to find a solution that would give them critical insights into their current security posture and asset inventory without interrupting business processes. Ideagen has grown significantly over the past 12 months with more than eight acquisitions, making integration and support across diverse technology environments primary considerations in their search for a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) tool.
Having reviewed different CAASM solutions, Ideagen selected the Noetic platform, as its capabilities best met these initial criteria, as well as other requirements including:
• Agentless, connectors into common security and IT management tools to support their tech infrastructure across the different cloud platforms and existing on-premises deployments.
• Comprehensive dashboards and reporting to let the Ideagen team measure the effectiveness of different elements in their cybersecurity program.
• A trusted partnership with Cybanetix, who had relevant expertise in CAASM and the Noetic solution.
“As we continue to grow through acquisition, it is vital that we get good visibility into our assets and coverage across our platform to ensure that we have a robust security posture,’’ said Josh Monk, Global Head of Cybersecurity, Ideagen. “Noetic has been instrumental in helping us to improve that visibility across our environment. Thanks to Noetic, we have seen significant improvement in the efficacy and utilization of our existing security investments.”
The Noetic platform is in full production use at Ideagen and their security team are working closely with the Noetic customer success team to explore additional capability. These initiatives include leveraging fully integrated vulnerability intelligence sources including the FIRST Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) and CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog to improve the vulnerability prioritization process, as well as using Noetic to enable the consistent use of approved cipher suites across many different cloud accounts and providers.
“We’re delighted to partner with Ideagen to help them to build out their exposure management program,” said Paul Ayers, CEO and co-founder, Noetic Cyber. “The Noetic platform enables security teams to be confident they have the right visibility of their security data, prioritize based on the meaningful insights we provide and take action to identify any security gaps and reduce cyber risk.”
###
About Noetic Cyber
Noetic Cyber™ is a market leader and innovator in Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM). Noetic delivers a proactive approach to exposure management, giving security teams the visibility and context to uncover coverage gaps, improve their security posture and reduce cyber risk. Founded in 2019, Noetic is based in Boston and London. For more information, visit www.noeticcyber.com, or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
About Ideagen
Ideagen brings clarity and confidence to the safe hands and trusted voices protecting our world.
By unifying deep regulatory expertise and innovation with affordable, best-in-class software we provide trusted, meaningful intelligence to regulated and high-compliance industries such as life sciences, healthcare, banking and finance, aviation, defence, manufacturing and construction.
From the shop floor to the flight deck, from the front line to the boardroom, our 16,000 customers include more than 250 global aviation organisations, nine of the top ten accounting firms, nine of the top ten global aerospace and defence corporations, 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and 65% of the top 20 global food & drink companies and includes blue chip brands such as Heineken, British Airways, BAE, Aggreko, US Navy, Bank of New York and Johnson Matthey.
Headquartered in Nottingham UK, with offices across the US, Australia, India, Malaysia and UAE, our 1900+ colleagues are dedicated to supporting industries to turn risk into resilience.
Jamie Cowper
Noetic Cyber Inc.
email us here