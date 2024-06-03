PHILIPPINES, June 3 - Press Release

June 3, 2024 ZUBIRI REFUTES BLACK PROPAGANDA, TO FILE CYBER LIBEL RAPS VS PEDDLERS

3 June 2024 Former Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri today refuted all the black propaganda intended to tarnish the good name he has built over many years as a public servant as he bared plans to file cyber libel cases against personalities spreading unsubstantiated claims against him. Zubiri said that the black propaganda, which came in the form of videos spreading rumors posted on social media, was perfectly timed to coincide with his ouster as the leader of the Senate. "They came out with a first set of videos two months ago, on the first attempt to unseat me. When that failed, they produced a part two video, which was released during the week of the second attempt. The timing is impeccable," Zubiri noted. The black propaganda, the senator noted, had "impeccable timing," being circulated online just as he was being replaced as Senate President. "It's an obvious attempt to discredit my leadership and taint my name. And they're funneling huge amounts of money into this campaign - from production to promotion," Zubiri states. "So to whoever's spreading these lies to make it look like I'm pocketing government money to buy mansions and jets, these are totally false. I hope they're ready because I will be filing cases and will not stop until justice prevails." The videos alleged the senator's ownership of a house in Forbes Park, as well as private airplanes, jets and helicopters, suggesting that the Bukidnon senator acquired all of these through corruption. "Walang katotohanan yan," Zubiri declared, even challenging these fake news peddlers that if they can find a house in his name in Forbes, they can have it. "It's yours," he said. "Yung bahay ko ngayon, na wala sa Forbes, ay nabili ko noong 2009 pa po. At nasa SALN (Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth) ko po iyan," he revealed. As for the private aircraft, he explained that his obligations as a senator - especially during his time as Senate President - sometimes required him to borrow private aircraft to attend functions on a tight schedule. The rumors also mention Zubiri building a resort in Camiguin, which the senator admits to. "This is not a private hideaway, and you can find the property in my SALN," he said. "Nagpapatayo ako ngayon doon ng maliit na resort, dahil naniniwala ako sa ganda ng Camiguin at ng Northern Mindanao, at gusto kong tumulong na gawin itong top tourist destination dito sa Pilipinas," he explained. He went on to explain that as an entrepreneur, "may kaya naman po tayo." The Zubiri family is from the province of Bukidnon and has long been involved in sugar milling and pineapple farming. The Senator himself is also a major player in the industrial ice industry in Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro, as well as the renewable energy industry in Bukidnon. "May income po tayo, at nasa SALN ko po lahat iyan. And we pay all our taxes," he said. "I always encourage aspiring politicians to have their own sources of income separate from public service. Para walang temptation sa kaban ng bayan," he continued. "Matagal na ako sa pulitika, and I take pride in maintaining a clean record. Wala tayong scandals sa pera ng bayan. Kasama ba tayo sa Napoles Scandal? Hindi. Dahil hindi tayo sumang-ayon sa paglagay ng pera ng bayan sa mga private foundations." During his time in the House of Representatives, Zubiri recalls that he was approached by two different individuals to sign his name over for a P5 million payday tied to the liquid fertilizer scam. He angrily turned both offers down. "I am proud that I was never part of those PDAF and fertilizer scams in previous administrations," he expressed. ZUBIRI, SINAGOT ANG LAHAT BLACK PROPAGANDA, HANDANG MAG-FILE NG CYBER LIBEL SA MGA FAKE NEWS PEDDLERS 3 June 2024 Isa-isang sinagot ni dating Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri ang lahat ng black propaganda na ipinukol sa kanyang reputasyon at pangalan na matagal niyang inalagaan, kasabay ng banta ng pagpa-file ng kasong cyber libel sa lahat ng taong naglalabas ng fake news laban sa kanya. Ang mga lumabas na black propaganda, ani Zubiri, ay nakapaloob sa maraming videos na nagkakalat ng malisyosong tsismis na ipinost sa social media at na-timing sa kanyang pagpapababa bilang Senate President. "They came out with a first set of videos two months ago, on the first attempt to unseat me. When that failed, they produced a part two video, which was released during the week of the second attempt. The timing is impeccable," sabi ni Zubiri. May "impeccable timing" umano ang black propaganda dahil lumabas ito kasabay ng kanyang pagbaba bilang Senate President. "It's an obvious attempt to discredit my leadership and taint my name. And they're funneling huge amounts of money into this campaign - from production to promotion," ani Zubiri. "So to whoever's spreading these lies to make it look like I'm pocketing government money to buy mansions and jets, these are totally false. I hope they're ready because I will be filing cases and will not stop until justice prevails." Ayon sa mga fake new video, mayroon daw umanong bahay si Zubiri sa Forbes Park, kasama ang private airplanes, jets at helicopters, at galing daw umano ito sa katiwalian. "Walang katotohanan yan," deklarasyon ni Zubiri, kasabay ng paghahamon na kung may makita silang bahay ng senador sa Forbes, sa kanila na ito. Depensa ni Zubiri, wala siyang pag-aari sa Forbes Park. "Yung bahay ko ngayon, na wala sa Forbes, ay nabili ko noong 2009 pa po. At nasa SALN (Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth) ko po iyan," dagdag niya. Sa isyu naman ng pribadong mga eroplano, ipinaliwanag niya na humihiram lang siya nito para magampanan ang mga obligasyon niya bilang senador - lalo na noong panahon niya bilang Pangulo ng Senado, at lalo kung hapit ang schedule. Kasama rin sa mga balita ang pagpapatayo ni Zubiri ng isang resort sa Camiguin - na siya namang inamin ng senador. "This is not a private hideaway, and you can find the property in my SALN," aniya. "Nagpapatayo ako ngayon doon ng maliit na resort, dahil naniniwala ako sa ganda ng Camiguin at ng Northern Mindanao, at gusto kong tumulong na gawin itong top tourist destination dito sa Pilipinas," paliwanag ni Zubiri. Ipinaliwanag rin niya na bilang negosyante, "may kaya naman po tayo." Ang pamilyang Zubiri, na naka-base sa Bukidnon, ay matagal nang nasa industriya ng pagpo-proseso ng asukal at pagtatanim ng pinya. Ang senador mismo ay may negosyong planta ng industrial ice sa Iloilo at Cagayan, at planta ng renewable energy sa Bukidnon. "May income po tayo, at nasa SALN ko po lahat iyan. And we pay all our taxes," sabi niya. "I always encourage aspiring politicians to have their own sources of income separate from public service. Para walang temptation na mangurakot sa kaban ng bayan," pagpapatuloy ni Zubiri. "Matagal na ako sa pulitika, and I take pride in maintaining a clean record. Wala tayong scandals sa pera ng bayan. Kasama ba tayo sa Napoles Scandal? Hindi. Dahil hindi tayo sumang-ayon sa paglagay ng pera ng bayan sa mga private foundations." Noong panahon niya sa Kamara, natatandaan ni Zubiri na nilapitan siya ng dalawang tao sa magkahiwalay na okasyon at hinihingi ang kanyang pirma sa liquid fertilizer scam, kapalit ng P5 million. Galit niyang pinaalis at tinanggihan ang mga ito. "I am proud that I was never part of those PDAF and fertilizer scams in previous administrations," he expressed.