Eastern Partnership: third meeting of the Working Group for Gender Equality takes place in Brussels

The third meeting of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) Working Group for Gender Equality took place on 30-31 May in Brussels.

The event, organised in collaboration with the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission’s Directorate General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR), gathered representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, EU Member States, EU institutions and the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

The meeting provided the opportunity to exchange information and discuss current developments in the Eastern Partnership on key topics such as the gender and pension pay gap, legislation and actions to counter violence and harassment in the workplace, and gender-based violence.

Discussions also focused on the ratification and implementation of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, also known as “the Istanbul Convention”, and the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 on harassment and violence in the workplace.

The EaP Working Group on Gender Equality was launched in October 2023 to promote dialogue and cooperation in this field.

Find out more

Press release