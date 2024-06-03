EURIZON to support 324 Ukrainian researchers

The EU-funded EURIZON Fellowship Programme ‘Remote Research Grants for Ukrainian Researchers’ has chosen 65 research projects supporting 324 Ukrainian scientists.

The Programme was launched to provide financial support to vulnerable researchers in Ukraine in the context of the Russian war of aggression, with an initial budget of €1.4 million. The call was announced in April.

Due to the exceptionally high number of proposals received (786) and the importance of continuous support for Ukrainian researchers, the European Commission has increased the initial budget to €4.5 million.

The temporary grants, funded by the European Union, will enable Ukrainian research teams to continue their scientific work remotely, by carrying on research projects in collaboration with partners from European research infrastructures (RIs).

