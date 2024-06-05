Revolutionising Digital Adoption: tts Introduces AI-Powered Learning Content Creation to the UK Market

tts performance suite empowers UK companies with its AI-driven content creation tool, enhancing personalised contextual help.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting this year, tts performance suite empowers UK companies with its AI-driven content creation tool, enhancing personalised contextual help to accelerate deployment, boost productivity, and reduce training and support costs.

In an era where up to 80% of learned information is forgotten by employees within days, delivering personalised and targeted learning content at the moment of need is crucial for the success of IT investments. Digital adoption platforms address this challenge by offering on-the-spot assistance tailored to specific tasks and workflows. However, these platforms rely on complex content creation tools that must keep pace with user requirements and software developments, often resulting in significant time and effort. Consequently, many learning projects slow to a halt while waiting for content delivery.

Recognised as a sample vendor for Digital Adoption Platform providers in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Workplace Applications, tts now introduces AI capabilities to revolutionise content creation and user support. Utilising AI-driven features, such as generating text with ChatGPT and creating engaging visuals with DALL-E, tts enables companies to deliver faster and more engaging learning experiences.

These AI enhancements complement the existing robust features of tts content creation tools, including rich text for process explanations, video embedding from Vimeo or YouTube, and an innovative recorder tool that captures your journey in any desktop or web application to automatically create learning documents.

The result? A workforce that remains engaged, motivated, and equipped with the necessary skills to excel in their roles. IT investments become less burdensome during the adoption stage and yield faster results.

This is why global companies like Continental, E.ON, and NTT have already chosen tts for its rapid authoring capabilities, significantly accelerating eLearning content creation. Their teams of knowledge managers, content creators, and curators benefit from reduced training costs and development time, while enhancing knowledge retention and learner engagement.