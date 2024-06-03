Association for Supply Chain Management announces ASCM CONNECT 2024 with Exclusive Formula 1 Promotion
ASCM is set to host ASCM CONNECT 2024, the premier conference for supply chain professionals, from September 9-11, 2024, in Austin, Texas.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Association for Supply Chain Management is set to host ASCM CONNECT 2024, the premier conference for supply chain professionals, from September 9-11, 2024, in Austin, Texas. This year's event features a unique opportunity for attendees to win a Formula 1 experience, adding an exciting dimension to the conference.
Guenther Steiner to Deliver Keynote Address
Guenther Steiner, former Team Principal of Haas F1 Team, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the conference. Steiner, known for his leadership in Formula 1, will share insights on teamwork, strategy, and the application of supply chain principles in motorsports. His presentation is expected to provide valuable lessons and insights to attendees across backgrounds and industries.
Formula 1 Ticket Giveaway
ASCM CONNECT 2024 attendees have a chance to win an exclusive prize package that includes two 3-day pass tickets to the Formula 1 races in Austin, Texas, from October 18- 20, 2024, 3-nights of hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for travel expenses. The promotion runs during June, July, and August 2024.
Participants can enter the drawing through the following methods:
1. Registering multiple attendees for the conference, which provides one entry per additional registration.
2. Referring colleagues who complete their registration using a personal referral code, earning multiple entries per registrant.
3. Sharing conference information on social media with the hashtag #REVUPATCONNECT, earning one entry per post.
Formula 1 Simulator Experience
The conference will also feature a Formula 1 simulator, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the thrill of racing. This hands-on experience will bring the excitement of Formula 1 racing right to the conference floor, enhancing networking opportunities and creating a buzz in the atmosphere like no other. More Information: https://connect.ascm.org/website/69864/f1
ASCM CONNECT 2024 promises to combine industry insights with unique experiences, providing attendees with valuable knowledge and memorable moments.
About ASCM
The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) is the global pacesetter of organizational transformation, talent development and supply chain innovation. With a foundation of world-class supply chain education, ASCM leads the industry by setting groundbreaking standards and fostering a diverse community of professionals committed to creating a better world through supply chain. To learn more, visit https://ascm.org.
