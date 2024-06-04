Introducing CYBERInsights First for SME Cybersecurity News in Europe

Submit Release
GIBRALTAR, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in 2020 - CYBERInsights A dedicated Cybersecurity News & Intel portal for SMEs throughout Europe and the UK written and curated by European Cybersecurity Journalist & Authority Writer Iain FRASER. With a mission statement to empower European Small Businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to safeguard their digital assets and navigate the complexities of Cybersecurity effectively.

Four years on CYBERInsights is the Leading Cybersecurity News Platform facing European SMEs with over 132,000 proprietary InnerSanctum subscribers, ranks Page 1 Top 3 on Google & Bing for the Top 20 key sector longtails, in turn delivering a monthly average of 57.000+* Highly Targeted Readers and has been voted Top 30 (26) Cyber Security News Websites for Information Security by Feedspot Readers for the fourth year running. (*2023 Audit = 591,227)

European based SME? Join the InnerSanctum Free! Read, Learn, Engage, Share ...
Daily SME Cybersecurity News, Latest Threat Intelligence & Analysis, Timely Scam Alerts, Best-practice Compliance, Mitigation & Resources specifically curated for European & UK Based SMEs direct to your Inbox or Smart Device together with Unrestricted Free Access to our entire SME Cyber Knowledge & Tutorial base.

