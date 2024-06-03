ArtX Gallery's "/imagine...Digital Soul International Digital Art Exhibit" Shines at GenAI Summit with 19 Global Artists
Sponsored by Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab, breaking artistic boundaries in Silicon Valley's tech heart.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtX Gallery is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the “/imagine...Digital Soul - Silicon Valley International Digital Art Exhibition,” curated by MetaCher. Hosted at the iconic Palace of Fine Arts from May 29th to May 31st, 2024, and sponsored by Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab, ArtX Gallery, GenAI Summit, GPT Dao, and MetaSill, this groundbreaking event has captivated audiences and garnered unprecedented media attention, marking a significant milestone in the realm of digital art.
Crosses the boundary between art and technology.
As the featured exhibition invited by the GenAI Summit, ArtX Gallery represented the art perspective in the heart of technology, Silicon Valley. The event delved into the intricate relationship between art, humanity, and technology, reflecting on the profound impact of technological advancements on society, social contradictions, and environmental changes. This unique artistic journey fostered cross-cultural understanding and dialogue, urging visitors to ponder how to maintain genuine human connections and meaning in our fast-paced, technology-driven world.
A Curatorial Masterpiece
Curator MetaCher (@metacher.art) meticulously selected a diverse array of digital artworks that challenge traditional boundaries and invite introspection. The exhibition showcased the innovative works of 19 exceptional digital artists from around the globe, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Korea, and Portland, spanning Video Art, AI Art, Digital Art, Film Art, AI Games, Audio Art, and more. Featured artworks by: Ariel Rosso, Benjamin Murphy, Chang Gi Lee, Holli Xue, James Johnson-Perkins, Jiangyao Shen, Jingyi Chen, John Wong, Kosmas Giannoutakis, Lois He, Mary L. Peng, MetaCher, Nia Engert, Peter Trapasso, Iván Bernal, Samantha Olschan, Sam Sanghoon Lee, Sarah Sweeney, Shenghan Gao.
Unprecedented Attention and Acclaim
The exhibition's success has been highlighted by extensive media coverage, drawing visitors from diverse backgrounds and generating significant buzz across social media platforms. The blend of cutting-edge technology and profound artistic expression has created a space where visitors can experience the future of art and human connection.
MetaCher, reflecting on the exhibition’s success, stated, "This event has truly broken barriers between art and technology. Art should be more involved in our lives, and we should let more people see art not only in galleries but also at technology events. That's the way to deeply connect art, humanity, and technology. It's inspiring to see how people interact with art and how technology can be harnessed to create meaningful, thought-provoking art that resonates with people on a deep level."
Art, Humanity and Technology
The “/imagine...Digital Soul” exhibition has not only elevated the profile of the participating artists but also sparked profound reflections on the future integration of art, humanity, and technology. As the event concluded, it left unforgettable memories and thoughts in the minds of all who attended, prompting deep contemplation on how we can better enhance human connection and understanding in a rapidly evolving digital world. While we do not know where future technology will take us, through the collective imagination of the artists featured in this exhibition, we believe it will lead to a more humanized technological future.
For more information about the artists and their works, visit the ArtX Gallery's official website and social media channels.
Contact Information:
ArtX Gallery
Website: https://www.art-x.gallery/
Instagram: @artxgallery_official(https://www.instagram.com/artxgallery_official/)
MetaCher
Instagram: @metacher.art(https://www.instagram.com/metacher.art)
Sponsors
ArtX Gallery, Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Lab, GenAI Summit, MetaSill, GPT Dao
Location
Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Dates
May 29th to May 31st, 2024
Avery Morgan
PR Muse
+1 628-777-5227
hello@prmuse.com