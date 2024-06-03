Submit Release
News Search

There were 994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,483 in the last 365 days.

Alexander Culley Announced as Reform UK Candidate for Southampton Itchen in July 4th General Election

Alexander Culley, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Reform UK - Southampton Itchen

Alexander Culley, Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Reform UK - Southampton Itchen

Reform UK registered emblem

Reform UK registered emblem

My roots in the city run deep, and I was at Wembley to cheer on the Saints last month. I am deeply troubled by the direction that this country is going in.”
— Alexander Culley
SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reform UK is delighted to announce that Alexander Culley has been selected as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Southampton Itchen in the upcoming General Election on July 4th, 2024.

Alexander Culley brings a wealth of experience and deep local ties to his candidacy. With his father hailing from Thornhill, Alex has strong roots in Southampton. He is set to complete his doctorate at the University of Southampton this year. In 2021, Alex founded a consultancy near Southampton Airport, which specialises in helping firms in the financial services industry meet their legal and regulatory obligations.

An experienced campaigner, Alex has previously contested local elections for Reform UK in Eastleigh. As an expert on financial markets, he is a regular contributor to a wide range of publications and participates in industry panels.

"I am honoured to be asked to stand in Southampton Itchen for Reform UK," said Alex Culley. "My roots in the city run deep, and I was at Wembley to cheer on the Saints last month. I am deeply troubled by the direction that this country is going in. Only Reform UK offers the vision to rescue this country from the certain decline offered by the CONLAB cartel.

As a father, I am particularly anxious that we: (1) get migration under control to ease the housing crisis; (2) cut the debt pile by growing the economy instead of taxing aspiration; and (3) improve social cohesion by keeping divisive ideologies and attacks on British traditions out of the classroom. Implementing Reform UK's Contract will help ensure our children have a future to look forward to in this country."

Reform UK is confident that Alex Culley's dedication, expertise, and deep commitment to the community will resonate with voters in Southampton Itchen. His candidacy represents a significant step towards addressing the key challenges facing the constituency and the country.

For further information, please contact:

Reform UK Press Office
Email: press@reformparty.uk
Phone: +44 (0) 20 1234 5678
Website: www.reformparty.uk

---
**References:**
[1] Information about Alex Culley's consultancy work.
[2] Reform UK's Contract and policies.

Press Office
Reform UK
+44 20 1234 5678
email us here

Reform UK: a BOLD party with BOLD leadership

You just read:

Alexander Culley Announced as Reform UK Candidate for Southampton Itchen in July 4th General Election

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more