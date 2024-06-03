Alexander Culley Announced as Reform UK Candidate for Southampton Itchen in July 4th General Election
My roots in the city run deep, and I was at Wembley to cheer on the Saints last month. I am deeply troubled by the direction that this country is going in.”SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reform UK is delighted to announce that Alexander Culley has been selected as the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Southampton Itchen in the upcoming General Election on July 4th, 2024.
— Alexander Culley
Alexander Culley brings a wealth of experience and deep local ties to his candidacy. With his father hailing from Thornhill, Alex has strong roots in Southampton. He is set to complete his doctorate at the University of Southampton this year. In 2021, Alex founded a consultancy near Southampton Airport, which specialises in helping firms in the financial services industry meet their legal and regulatory obligations.
An experienced campaigner, Alex has previously contested local elections for Reform UK in Eastleigh. As an expert on financial markets, he is a regular contributor to a wide range of publications and participates in industry panels.
"I am honoured to be asked to stand in Southampton Itchen for Reform UK," said Alex Culley. "My roots in the city run deep, and I was at Wembley to cheer on the Saints last month. I am deeply troubled by the direction that this country is going in. Only Reform UK offers the vision to rescue this country from the certain decline offered by the CONLAB cartel.
As a father, I am particularly anxious that we: (1) get migration under control to ease the housing crisis; (2) cut the debt pile by growing the economy instead of taxing aspiration; and (3) improve social cohesion by keeping divisive ideologies and attacks on British traditions out of the classroom. Implementing Reform UK's Contract will help ensure our children have a future to look forward to in this country."
Reform UK is confident that Alex Culley's dedication, expertise, and deep commitment to the community will resonate with voters in Southampton Itchen. His candidacy represents a significant step towards addressing the key challenges facing the constituency and the country.
