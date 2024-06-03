Submit Release
Seventh Disorder Unveil MITHRA Prologue - Coming June 11th

The upcoming indie adventure title, Mithra, will have a hefty prologue ready for players to experience at Steam’s upcoming Nextfest - dropping June 11th.

LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventh Disorder are excited to announce that their upcoming indie adventure title, Mithra, will have a hefty prologue ready for players to experience at Steam’s upcoming Nextfest - dropping June 11th.

Mithra brings together writers, artists & developers who have worked across multiple disciplines to create an engaging & filmic adventure game designed to mirror those lost hours spent chasing Wikipedia rabbit holes (how did I end up on a list of Fictional Worms?).

One night, a teenager receives a mysterious email that changes her life forever. By replying, she tumbles into an adventure that begins in the colourful crashes of London, onto the winding depths of Beijing's back-alleys and beyond.

Follow Kyra, a young girl from Brixton, South London, whose ties to the ancient group run deeper than she ever thought possible. What unfolds is a surreal tale of loneliness, corruption, evil and power that will have you losing all sense of time!

Mithra is an adventure tale steeped in the mysteries of the world’s first “cult” that offers:

Crafted Visuals: Hand-painted art style that brings the world to life.
Filmic Story: Deeply engaging plot with well-developed characters.
Intuitive Gameplay: Innovative puzzle-solving and exploration mechanics.
HUGE Jams – Adaptive audio and original soundtrack!
Stylised Retro Feel – Neo-cyber-smooth-cool-creepiness! Absolute vibes!  
                                              
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2705650/Mithra/  

For the Press: Members of the press are encouraged to reach out for interviews, exclusive previews, or personal insights into the making of Mithra. Whether you're seeking developer commentary, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, or just want to chat about the magic of indie game development, SD are keen to hear from you. Contact games@seventhdisorder.com  to schedule an interview or to request additional information. We’re here to help! 

Seventh Disorder hope you enjoy getting lost in the world we’ve created. 

About Seventh Disorder:Seventh Disorder is an indie game development studio dedicated to crafting immersive and memorable gaming experiences.Comprised of a passionate team of artists, designers, and developers, Seventh Disorder strives to push the boundaries of creativity and storytelling in the world of gaming.

