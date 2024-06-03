Western Cape Government on 2024 elections

The electorate of the Western Cape has given Premier Alan Winde the mandate to keep serving all citizens of the province. Premier Alan Winde said the Western Cape Government (WCG) remains committed to upholding and protecting the dignity of all citizens.

“While we have been working flat out over the past several years to deliver on our government’s key priorities of growing the province’s economy to keep creating jobs and to make the region safer and more resilient, we owe it to all of our residents to work even harder. It is an immense honour to be trusted with leading this government once more towards even greater heights,” he stated.

Premier Winde added, “We take nothing for granted, and will never allow complacency to creep into our government. It is a profound privilege that we have been given the honour to keep serving the people of our province. We will do this with humility and care, placing the needs of our citizens at the centre of our work.”

The Premier thanked every single person who took part in the elections. “As gruelling as it has been for us all, it has also re-energised us. Voters exercised their sacrosanct right to vote. The right to vote and become a meaningful part of our democracy is one of the most powerful ways in which we can effect change. Thank you to all of you who braved the long queues to make your mark. This is the Western Cape and South Africa that I know and love.”

He continued that every vote will help to guide the WCG towards improving critical functions and service delivery. He said, “This is our duty and we will not waiver in fulfilling what we have promised our citizens. I am very proud of our government and the people of this extraordinary province. Together we will be able to do so much to ensure the Western Cape remains a province of hope and worth.”

“Make no mistake, ahead of us still lies a long road. We must double down to keep creating jobs, speed up economic growth and make our province safer and more prosperous,” Premier Winde stressed.

The first sitting of the 7th administration of the Western Cape Provincial Parliament is scheduled to take place on 12 June 2024. The Premier will be elected and sworn in on that day.

On 13 June, the WCG’s new Cabinet will be announced and provincial ministers will be sworn in.

