May 31, 2024 Laguna residents in need receive support from the Cayetanos A lifeline of hope reached a total of 700 residents of Laguna facing difficult situations when the offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano provided assistance to support their recovery during a two-day extension of help this week. On May 29, 2024, two events were held in Cabuyao, Laguna � one in the morning and one in the afternoon � where 400 women, senior citizens, and Muslim vendors were the primary beneficiaries. "Y'ung kita po niya, hindi po talaga kasya. May mga bills at upa, at minsan nagkakaroon pa ng utang," housewife Flor Abigail Santiago explained about their family's situation as her husband was the only one with a stable income. "Thankful po talaga ako dito at blessed, makakatulong din po ito pangdagdag sa nanay kong maysakit, pambili ng gamot," she gratefully expressed. Another beneficiary, senior citizen Romualdo Alcones, said he was thankful for the support he received which he could use to buy his medicines and other needs. "Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyo, Senator Alan at Pia Cayetano," he said. The handover of assistance was made possible by the efforts and full participation of Mayor Dennis Hain, Barangay Chairman Melvin Calandria, Pastors Alan Gurieza and Jojo de Torre, DSWD Social Worker Maira Peres, City Social Welfare and Development Head of Cabuyao Evie Parala, and Barangay Chairman Erick Barron. On May 30, the offices of the Cayetano siblings visited the residents of Bay, Laguna to provide aid to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and farmers. The support of Councilor Julian Rod Padrid and DSWD Region 4A Representative Rica Recto was also important for the success of the activity. The provision of aid to residents of Laguna was a partnership between the Cayetano siblings and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. AICS aims to provide support to individuals to help them recover from challenging situations by offering various types of help such as educational, medical, financial, burial, food, and transportation assistance, tailored to the beneficiaries' needs. Both advocates of expanding economic opportunities for Filipinos, the Cayetano siblings continue to provide assistance through various livelihood programs to further bolster individuals' incomes and prospects.### ---------------- Mga residente ng Laguna, tumatanggap ng suporta mula sa mga Cayetano Nabigyang pag-asa ang 700 residente ng Laguna na nahaharap sa mahihirap na sitwasyon nang magpaabot ng tulong sa loob na dalawang araw ang mga tanggapan nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano upang masuportahan ang kanilang pagbangon. Nitong May 29, 2024, nagsagawa ng dalawang programa sa Cabuyao, Laguna � isa sa umaga at isa sa hapon � kung saan 400 kababaihan, senior citizens, at mga Muslim vendor ang pangunahing mga benepisyaryo. "Y'ung kita po niya, hindi po talaga kasya. May mga bills at upa, at minsan nagkakaroon pa ng utang," paliwanag ni Flor Abigail Santiago tungkol sa sitwasyon ng kanilang pamilya kung saan asawa niya lang ang may matatag na kita. "Thankful po talaga ako dito at blessed, makakatulong din po ito pangdagdag sa nanay kong maysakit, pambili ng gamot," dagdag niya. Nagpahayag din ng pasasalamat si Romualdo Alcones, isa ring benepisyaryo at senior citizen, sa tulong na natanggap dahil magagamit niya ito pambili ng gamot at iba pang pangangailangan. "Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyo, Senator Alan at Pia Cayetano," aniya. Naging posible ang paghahatid ng tulong sa pagsisikap at partisipasyon nina Mayor Dennis Hain, Barangay Chairman Melvin Calandria, Pastor Alan Gurieza at Jojo de Torre, DSWD Social Worker Maira Peres, City Social Welfare and Development Head of Cabuyao Evie Parala, at Barangay Chairman Erick Barron. Noong May 30, bumisita ang opisina ng magkapatid na Cayetano sa mga residente ng Bay, Laguna para magbigay ng tulong sa mga senior citizen, persons with disabilities, at mga magsasaka. Naging mahalaga ang suporta nina Councilor Julian Rod Padrid at DSWD Region 4A Representative Rica Recto sa tagumpay ng aktibidad. Nabigyan ng tulong ang mga residente ng Laguna sa pakikipagtulungan ng magkapatid na Cayetano sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sa pamamagitan ng kanilang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program. Layunin ng AICS na magbigay ng suporta sa mga indibidwal upang matulungan silang makabangon sa pamamagitan ng pag-aalok ng iba't ibang uri ng tulong sa edukasyon, medikal, pinansyal, paglilibing, pagkain, at transportasyon, kaayon sa pangangailangan ng mga benepisyaryo. Bilang mga tagapagtaguyod ng pagpapalawak ng oportunidad pang-ekonomiya ng mga Pilipino, patuloy na nagbibigay ng tulong ang magkapatid na Cayetano sa pamamagitan ng iba't ibang programang pangkabuhayan upang lalo pang mapatatag ang kita ng bawat indibidwal.###