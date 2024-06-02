PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

May 31, 2024 Cayetanos join hands with TESDA to boost skills of 158 Davao Muslim communities This week, 158 Dabawenyos were empowered by the offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano, in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), through the provision of toolkits to boost their newly acquired skills through vocational training. The first batch received their toolkits on May 30 (Wednesday), with the senators' team facilitating the handover program in Mati City, Davao Oriental to boost the livelihood of 91 students of TESDA's Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) who completed the qualifications of Tailoring NC II and Dressmaking NC II. The beneficiaries, composed of industry workers and Bangsamoro women, had graduated from the Career Centre Academie and Technological Institute, Inc. in 2023, thanks to the scholarship provided by the senator siblings to the STEP 2023 Program. They all took the STEP track, which is a community-based specialty training program designed to address local skill gaps and encourage employment through small businesses, self-employment, and self-oriented activities. Editha Umbaligan, one of the graduates who is an organizer for local Muslim women, happily recounted how their community got into the dressmaking qualification. "Nagsabi ang grupo na sana matulungan ko sila na magkaroon ng sariling pagkakakitaan kaya nag request ako na matulungan kami. Hindi ko inakala na magkakaroon ng katuparan ang aming mga request at nagkaroon ng training," Umbaligan shared. With the success of the program and its impact in their community, Umbaligan hopes their group can take up entrepreneurship next to help establish the dressmakers' business in their community. She also thanked the Cayetano siblings for their help. "Kulang ang salita para sa pasasalamat. Hindi namin akalain na sa kalayo layo ng lugar namin ay darating ang tulong galing kila Senador Alan at Pia Cayetano. Maraming maraming salamat po!" she said. The handover event was graced by TESDA Davao Oriental and TESDA 1 Specialist and Representative of the Provincial Director Martina Cruz, School Principal of Career Centre Academie and Technological Institute, Inc. Norma Albano, and School Administrator Mary Jane Trinidad. The next day, May 31, the second batch composed of 67 students were provided toolkits in Tagum City, Davao del Norte to boost their livelihood after completing their qualifications on Cookery NC II, Bread and Pastry Production NC II, Driving NC II and Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC II. The students graduated from five TESDA accredited institutions, namely Mother Rosario School of Tagum, Inc. (16 graduates), Technical Education School and Assessment Center of Tagum, Inc. (17 graduates), ?Quicktrain Learning Center, Inc. (17 graduates) and ?Luwil Institute of Technology Inc. (17 graduates). In addition to the scholarship provided by the Cayetano siblings, this was made possible by Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, with Ciara Uy-Salazar representing the mayor in the event, and with the help of TESDA Provincial Director Jasmin J. Neri and Acting City Public Employment Service Office Head Mae-Ann Ang. In both events, the senators' team underscored Senators Alan Peter and Pia's unwavering support for initiatives that empower marginalized sectors, emphasizing their commitment in strategic partnerships such as with TESDA to empower individuals and uplift communities. ### --------------------- Magkapatid na Cayetano, nakipagtulungan sa TESDA upang palakasin ang kabuhayan ng 158 Davao Muslim communities Umabot sa 158 Dabawenyo ang pinalakas ng mga tanggapan nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano, sa pakikipagtulungan ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng mga toolkit na magpapalakas sa kanilang mga bagong nakuhang vocational training. Natanggap ng unang batch ang kanilang mga toolkit noong May 30 (Miyerkules), kung saan pinangasiwaan ng pangkat ng mga senador ang turnover program sa Mati City, Davao Oriental para sa kabuhayan ng 91 mag-aaral ng Special Training for Employment Program (STEP) ng TESDA na nakatapos ng mga kwalipikasyon sa Tailoring NC II at Dressmaking NC II. Binubuo ang mga beneficiary ng mga manggagawa sa industriya at kababaihan ng Bangsamoro. Nagtapos sila sa Career Center Academie and Technological Institute, Inc. noong 2023, salamat sa scholarship na ibinigay ng magkapatid na senador sa STEP 2023 Program. Kumuha silang lahat ng STEP track, na isang community-based specialized training na idinisenyo upang tugunan ang mga lokal na kakulangan sa kasanayan at hikayatin ang trabaho sa pamamagitan ng maliliit na negosyo, self-employment, at self-oriented na aktibidad. Masayang ikinuwento ni Editha Umbaligan, isa sa mga nagtapos na organizer para sa lokal na kababaihang Muslim, kung paano nakapasok ang kanilang komunidad sa dressmaking training. "Nagsabi ang grupo na sana matulungan ko sila na magkaroon ng sariling pagkakakitaan kaya nag request ako na matulungan kami. Hindi ko inakala na magkakaroon ng katuparan ang aming mga request at nagkaroon ng training," ibinahagi ni Umbaligan. Sa tagumpay ng programa at epekto nito sa kanilang komunidad, umaasa si Umbaligan na ang kanilang grupo ay maaaring kumuha sa susunod ng entrepreneurship training upang maitatag ang negosyo ng mga dressmaker sa kanilang komunidad. Pinasalamatan din niya ang magkapatid na Cayetano sa kanilang tulong. "Kulang ang salita para sa pasasalamat. Hindi namin akalain na sa malayo layo ng lugar namin ay darating ang tulong galing kila Senador Alan at Pia Cayetano. Maraming maraming salamat po!" sabi niya. Dinaluhan ang handover event nina TESDA Davao Oriental at TESDA 1 Specialist at Representative ng Provincial Director Martina Cruz, School Principal ng Career Center Academie and Technological Institute, Inc. Norma Albano, at School Administrator Mary Jane Trinidad. Kinabukasan, May 31, isinagawa ang ikalawang batch sa pamimigay ng tool kits para sa 67 na sa Tagum City, Davao del Norte upang mapalago ang kanilang kabuhayan. Ito ay matapos nilang makumpleto ang kwalipikasyon sa Cookery NC II, Bread and Pastry Production NC II, Driving NC II at Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) NC II. Nagtapos ang mga mag-aaral mula sa limang TESDA accredited institutions: Mother Rosario School of Tagum, Inc. (16 graduates), Technical Education School and Assessment Center ng Tagum, Inc. (17 graduates), ?Quicktrain Learning Center, Inc. (17 graduates) at ?Luwil Institute of Technology Inc. (17 nagtapos). Bukod sa scholarship na ibinigay ng magkapatid na Cayetano, naging posible ang event na ito sa tulong ni Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, kasama si Ciara Uy-Salazar na kinatawan ng alkalde sa event, at TESDA Provincial Director Jasmin J. Neri at Acting City Public Employment Service Office Head Mae-Ann Ang. Sa dalawang event, binigyang-diin ng pangkat ng mga senador ang walang patid na suporta nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia para sa mga hakbangin na nagbibigay-kapangyarihan sa mga marginalized na sektor, at ang kanilang pangako sa mga strategic partnership tulad ng sa TESDA na nagbibigay kapangyarihan sa mga indibidwal at iangat ang mga komunidad. ###