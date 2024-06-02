PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

June 1, 2024 Bong Go highlights significance of healthcare for the country's workforce during PCCI assembly in Quezon City As the Chair of the Senate Health Committee, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, represented by Mr. Philip Salvador and his Malasakit Team, recognized the necessity of fostering a healthy workforce, which is essential for sustainable business growth, during the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quezon City General Membership Meeting on Wednesday, May 29. "As we observe Global Employee Health and Fitness Month this May, we're reminded that health isn't just a personal responsibility and the backbone of a strong and productive workforce. Our gathering today highlights health's critical role, not just in our personal lives but across our entire economy," Go said in a video message. "Here in Quezon City, our vibrant business community, from service sectors to IT and e-commerce, thrives because of our commitment to keeping our employees healthy and well-equipped to face challenges," Go added. Go's advocacy in maintaining and prioritizing health stems from the challenges brought on by various events, emphasizing that we grow stronger and more resilient not by working in isolation but by supporting each other. With this, the Senator expressed his gratitude towards Dr. Roselyn Balita and Dr. Carl Balita, PCCI Chairperson Emeritus, for their unending support of our country's growing sustainable business sector and for working hand in hand with the government to promote health and wellness for the Filipino people. He further emphasized that initiatives like these are crucial for nurturing future leaders and responsible citizens. Moreover, Go highlighted the Republic Act 11517, a law authorizing the President of the Philippines to expedite the processing of permits, licenses, clearances, authorizations, and certifications in times of national emergency, to which he is one of the authors. The Senator also promoted Republic Act No. 11967 or the Internet Transactions Act of 2023, which he co-authors. This law declares that the state's policy is to promote and maintain a robust electronic (e-commerce) environment in the country by building trust between online merchants and consumers. This applies to all business-to-business and business-to-consumer Internet transactions but not to non-business consumer-to-consumer transactions. It also covers transactions where one of the transacting parties is located outside the country, provided the digital platform, e-retailer, or online merchant caters to the Philippine market. Likewise, Go fully supports digital transformation and increasing productivity, citing Senate Bill No. 194, or the E-Governance Act, which he filed in the Senate and can serve as a blueprint and model for digitally transforming many processes. If enacted into law, this bill will establish an integrated and interconnected information and resource-sharing network across national and local governments. This will include creating an internal records management system, an information database, and digital portals for public service delivery. Highlighting the importance of investing in quality yet affordable healthcare, Go mentioned the Malasakit Centers at Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center (EAMC), Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC). Initiated by Go in 2018, the Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. There are now 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). "As we move forward, let us consider how to contribute to this important cause. Let's work together to innovate and implement strategies that bolster our collective health and fitness. Your initiatives and ideas are crucial as we build a healthier tomorrow for our workforce." Go said. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.