PHILIPPINES, June 2 - Press Release

June 2, 2024 Ambulances for Southern Luzon towns turned over by DOH with Bong Go's support during his visit in Tanauan City, Batangas to also aid displaced workers, fire victims The Department of Health officially turned over new ambulances for the communities of Tanauan City and Alitagtag in Batangas, as well as Luisiana in Laguna, in collaboration with Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as Chair of the Senate Health Committee and vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. The turnover ceremony took place at the Tanauan Institute, which Go personally attended on Friday, March 31. As an adopted son of CALABARZON region, he highlighted the crucial link between health accessibility and economic resilience in the region. "Access to healthcare is a fundamental right, and it is also a cornerstone of economic stability. By ensuring our communities have the necessary health resources, such as these new ambulances, we are setting a foundation for stronger recovery and growth," Go remarked. The ambulances are expected to improve emergency response and healthcare delivery in these areas. Tanauan City, a bustling economic hub, has been particularly hard-hit by economic disruptions due to recent global events. In Alitagtag, a smaller community known for its vibrant local culture, the impact of the ambulance is anticipated to be profound. Luisiana, Laguna, often isolated due to its geographical location, will also benefit greatly from the new emergency vehicle. Meanwhile, Go thanked officials during the event for their steadfast commitment and collaborative efforts. He expressed gratitude towards the Department of Health as well as Tanauan City Mayor Sonny Collantes and Vice Mayor Junjun Trinidad; Alitagtag Mayor Edilberto Ponggos and Vice Mayor Manuel Abrigo; and Luisiana Mayor Jomapher Alvarez. Also present were Congresswoman Maitet Collantes, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste, and other officials. Following the ceremony, Go and his Malasakit Team assisted struggling workers and fire victims in Tanauan City in the same venue. Go and his Malasakit team distributed snacks, food packs, masks, water containers, vitamins, shirts, and bags to 505 displaced workers and 58 fire victims. Select beneficiaries received basketballs, volleyballs, shoes, a bicycle, and a watch. Representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) likewise held an orientation for the eligible recipients of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. This initiative is part of a broader effort supported by Senator Go to assist displaced workers, providing them with temporary employment. The National Housing Authority also assessed the fire victims to determine eligible beneficiaries for their emergency housing assistance program that Go advocated for and continues to support. During his speech, Go, who has familial ties with the Tesoros from Batangas, emphasized the critical need for continued government support for those experiencing poverty, unemployment, and economic hardships. "Mga kababayan ko, nandito po ang aking Malasakit Team ngayon para tumulong. Nandito po ang ating DOLE para sa programang TUPAD. Kami po ang isa sa nagsulong ng programang ito para bigyan kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho," expressed Go. "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas ligtas at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography also advocated for more health facilities in various communities. Through the collective efforts of DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers, including 18 in Batangas. He also mentioned that there are two Malasakit Centers located at Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City and Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery, which Batangueños with health-related concerns may visit if they need assistance with their hospital bills. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. There are now 165 Malasakit Centers established nationwide, which have assisted more or less ten million poor Filipinos. Other projects supported by Go in Batangas include the rehabilitation of the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alitagtag, Batangas City, Ibaan, Lemery, Lipa City, Mabini, San Jose, San Juan, San Luis, San Nicolas, Santo Tomas, and Taal; the concretion of farm-to-market roads in Agoncillo, Laurel, Nasugbu, and Tuy; the acquisition of ambulance units in Ibaan and Lemery; and the acquisition of multipurpose vehicles in Lipa City and San Juan. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go reassured.