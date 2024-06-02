Bong Go assists thousands of impoverished residents in Nueva Ecija

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of Nueva Ecija, aided impoverished residents in Rizal, Nueva Ecija, on Wednesday, May 29. Held at Pag-asa Gym, Barangay Poblacion Norte, Rizal, 1,148 poor and indigent residents were assisted by Go and received snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs. There were also selected recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

"Ang ating dedikasyon sa serbisyong publiko ay mas lumalalim sa mga panahong tulad nito. Sa pamamagitan ng ating pagtutulungan, tiyak ang ating pag-ahon," said Go in a video message.

"Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan lang po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ginagawa po lahat ng gobyerno para po malampasan natin itong krisis na ito," he added.

Meanwhile, through the initiative of Congressman GP Padiernos, the struggling residents received financial support from the government.

Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also offered assistance to those in need of medical care and encouraged them to visit the Malasakit Centers in Nueva Ecija. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide particularly poor and indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs.

To date, the program has established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more or less ten million Filipinos.

In Nueva Ecija, Malasakit Centers are located at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City and Talavera General Hospital in Talavera.

"Huwag ho kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa mga Malasakit Centers. Para po 'yan sa Pilipino. Nalulungkot po ako tuwing may mga nag-aalangan magpatingin sa doktor dahil natatakot sila sa babayaran sa hospital. Pangalagaan niyo po ang inyong kalusugan at ang Malasakit Center ay handang tumulong sa inyo," Go said.

"Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo. Kayo po ang nagbibigay lakas sa amin na makapagserbisyo pa po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," Mr. Malasakit Go ended.