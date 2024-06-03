PHILIPPINES, June 3 - Press Release

June 3, 2024 EDCOM 2, RITQ launch profiling study of teacher education institutions The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), together with the Research Institute for Teacher Quality (RITQ) launched a profiling study of teacher education institutions (TEIs) and teacher educators to identify potential areas for research or policy interventions to enhance teacher educator quality. The quality of pre-service teacher education, which is one of the key priority areas of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), depends on the quality of teacher educators. "Our teachers play the most important role in delivering quality education to our country's learners. To produce highly qualified teachers, we need to ensure that our teacher education institutions are of top quality because their graduates will join our teaching force, shape our learners' minds, and eventually reverse the education crisis we face," EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian said. Republic Act No. 11713, also known as the Excellence in Teacher Education Act, defines teacher educators as "those in the education sector who educate pre-service and in-service teachers." Given this crucial role, teacher educators must consistently model best practices, design engaging learning experiences, monitor and assess student progress, and effectively bridge the theory-practice gap. Essentially, they are entrusted with delivering the teacher education curriculum at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, ensuring its continued relevance to the evolving needs of basic education. The RITQ, formerly the Research Center for Teacher Quality (RCTQ), is leading this critical initiative. RITQ is responsible for developing, distributing, and analyzing the data collected through this profiling study. RITQ is based at the Philippine Normal University (PNU), the designated National Center for Teacher Education by Republic Act No. 9647. Presidents of public and private higher education institutions offering teacher education programs are enjoined to participate in this landmark national study. The first of its kind, the profiling study encompasses the collection of data on demographics, institutional characteristics, perceptions of current teacher-educator practices, and the overall status of those practices within participating institutions. For more details, institutions are enjoined to check their official email for the invitation to participate. Otherwise, they may coordinate with RITQ through the email address [email protected].