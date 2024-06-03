G.M. Rao Advocate From Hyderabad Is Felicitated With The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is very rare to see people who shine both in their professional and personal life. It requires a great balance and control to achieve it. G.M. Rao Advocate From Hyderabad has managed to achieve it with prolific thinking and life management. This is honoured with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award after cracking their rigorous 50-Point Inspection.

While asked about his control in life and career, G.M. Rao Advocate shared, “I don’t want to be foolish and go on and on about my personal liberation experience, which means a lot to me, nor do I owe an explanation to anyone else. Looking at my appearance, you get an idea, though. To put it simply for others, I am following a Vedantic approach; I cannot begin preaching about karma on the steps of our Telangana High Court (he laughs). That’s about it. Anyhow, this award will be a special memory for me in my career and I’m looking forward to achieving more!”

About G.M. Rao Advocate!

Dr. G.M. Rao is a well-known legal professional practising as an advocate, arbitrator, and mediator throughout India. Before 2004, Mr. Rao acquired advocacy and mediation techniques from esteemed attorneys while working in Singapore, the U.S.A., and Australia, ultimately enhancing his legal career. Central to his approach is the belief that providing clients with honest and transparent legal counsel geared towards preventing issues is more effective than reactive measures. He has successfully navigated numerous intricate cases using his expert arbitration and mediation skills, emphasising the importance of amicable resolution in a timely manner, given life's brevity.

Each client receives Dr. Rao's unwavering commitment, dedication, and a tailored approach aligned with the intricacies of their specific case. Understanding the need for a balance between assertive litigation and empathetic, collaborative problem-solving, he tailors a results-oriented strategy to efficiently achieve each client's objectives.

Mr. Rao's reputation extends beyond his legal expertise. In his legal practice and personal ethos, Dr. G.M. Rao adheres to the tenets of Advaita Vedanta, reflecting values of justice, integrity, loyalty, strength, and courage. Moreover, his unique journey as a monk, studying the Upanishads and achieving enlightenment in Rishikesh, Himalayas, India, under the guidance of Himalayan gurus. His journey led him to forsake all material desires, dedicating himself to the path of spiritual liberation or moksha. This profound experience sets Dr. Rao apart in his field, influencing his approach to life and law.

Embracing the philosophy of living in the present moment and the concept of Karma, Dr. Rao not only strives to provide exceptional legal services to his clients but also recognizes that superior legal aid, in isolation, is insufficient. He remains steadfast in his commitment to not just securing optimal legal solutions for individual cases but in aligning those solutions with clients' overarching objectives, fulfilling their need for practical, cost-effective legal guidance. This holistic philosophy necessitates an in-depth understanding of the law and a profound appreciation of what best suits each unique individual.

Clients value Dr. Rao for his wealth of experience as an advocate, arbitrator, and mediator, and they find inspiration in his motivational approach, informed by the teachings of the Upanishads and the personalised attention he provides.

Restitution, annulment, separation, divorce, maintenance, child custody, hindu marriage act., indian divorce act., parsi marriage act., special marriage act., guardians and wards act. & maintenance are some of the important areas covered by Dr. G.M. Rao. Please check his website to schedule an appointment.

