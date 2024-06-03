Flash News: OKX Launches 100% Fee Rebate Campaign

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 3, 2024.



OKX Launches '100% Fee Rebate' Campaign

OKX today announced a '100% Fee Rebate' Campaign, which allows new customers to enjoy 100% trading fee rebates on their first five trades. This campaign is designed to help customers explore and access the digital financial markets with more ease and less cost.

New customers who sign up, verify their accounts, enroll via the landing page, and start trading during the campaign period from June 1, 2024 at 00:00 (UTC) to June 30, 2024 at 23:59 (UTC) will be eligible to participate in the campaign.

Fee rebates will be distributed in USDT within 30 days after the campaign ends. Please refer to the campaign's landing page for details on how to enroll, as well as terms and conditions.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer