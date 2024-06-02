Solomon Islands Reaffirms Commitment to Resilient Prosperity Agenda for SIDS

The Solomon Islands Government has reaffirmed its support for the bold new Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for Small Islands Developing States (ABAS) adopted at the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS) which convened on Antigua and Barbuda from 27 – 30 May 2024.

Solomon Islands praised the forward-looking ABAS – a renewed Declaration for Resilient Prosperity, which sets sustainable development goals for small islands for the next 10 years and outlines the necessary international support.

Delivering the country’s statement, Head of Delegation and Solomon Islands Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Jane Waetara stated, “ABAS provides the basis to reinvigorate our shared commitments, and forge renewed dural partnerships for implementation that will bring transformative changes to SIDS.”

“After three decades and three programmes of actions, SIDS development trajectory is still characterised as follows; First, it remains a special case for sustainable development.

“Second, SIDS continue to be disproportionately exposed, to external shocks that occur with increasing frequency, and causing damage that not only, impede overall socio-economic progress achieved, but often reverses the hard-earned development gains made.”

H.E Waetara stated that the ABAS gives SIDS a platform to drive the transformative changes our people need.

The statement acknowledged SIDS’ role as stewards of 16% of the world’s exclusive economic zones and rich ecological diversity, including the Pacific’s valuable tuna fisheries.

However, climate change poses an existential threat, with Solomon Islands among the most disaster-exposed nations. HE Wate welcomed the upcoming UN meetings on sea level rise and climate change in 25 September 2024 as crucial for addressing this crisis.

She noted that economic resilience hinges on access to affordable, sustainable financing tailored to SIDS’ constraints. Solomon Islands supported calls for debt restructuring, a SIDS voice in financial decision-making body, within the international financial architecture to ensure inclusivity.

The country’s Permanent Representative to the UN said Solomon Islands also support the call for adopting a multidimensional vulnerability index, and properly resourcing loss and damage mechanisms.

“Given the persistent challenges faced by SIDS, its economic resilience will be dependent on access to affordable financing and transformative partnerships to translate ideas into actions.”

H.E Waetara urged that innovative partnerships are vital to driving resilient economic growth, sustainability, and improved service delivery.

Solomon Islands acknowledges the continued support and commitment from development partners in the implementation of our National Development Strategy (NDS) (2016 – 2035, citing that a mid-term progress review of the NDS was undertaken last year.

H.E Waetara highlighted that Solomon Islands will present its second Voluntary National Review (VNR) of the sustainable development goals at the upcoming High Level Political Forum in New York in July 2024.

“The outcome of these two processes will inform the country’s, Smooth Transition Strategy in readiness for LDC graduation in 2027.

“We are committed to align the ABAS to our national development framework, and to establish a mechanism that would render oversight on its implementation domestically.”

H.E Waetara closed by reaffirming Solomon Islands’ cooperation and solidarity with SIDS: “We have a great opportunity here to make transformative changes for the lives of our people and humanity. Let’s seize that opportunity.”

The Solomon Islands delegation to the 4th International Conference on SIDS includes H.E. Jane Waetara, Mrs. Nichola Namo, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination (MNPDC), Mrs. Margaret Moveni, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Treasury, Ms. Fiona Indu, Deputy Permanent Representative at the Permanent Mission of the Solomon Islands to the United Nations, Mr. Samuel Wara, Director of the Development Cooperation Division within MNPDC, and Mr. John Kemakeza, Chief Desk Officer within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Her Excellency Jane Waetara delivering the country’s statement in front a gathering of international community that participated in the 4th International Conference on SIDS in Antigua and Barbuda.

Solomon Islands Government delegation

MNPDC Press