The British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark announces new CEO, marking a new era of growth and innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- The British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (BCCD), a bilateral chamber for business people in Denmark, has announced that Deo Delaney has returned to the Chamber as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Delaney, who previously served as Head of EU and International Trade at BCCD, took over the reins from former BCCD CEO Gareth Garvey on June 1st, 2024. Garvey has stepped down from his role after a successful tenure that saw him lead the Chamber with great distinction. Over the past few years, Garvey has significantly enhanced the Chamber’s services, expanded its network and fostered stronger UK-Denmark business relations.
While Garvey has left the executive team at BCCD, he will continue to be an active member of the organisation for years to come, offering his valuable expertise and support as a board member. At the BCCD Annual General Meeting , he was elected onto the board and will serve as Vice Chairman alongside Cecilie Westh.
Garvey, with the backing of his peers on the BCCD board of directors, is confident that he has a strong and worthy successor in Delaney owing to his impressive wealth of expertise, proven track record in cross-sector leadership roles and previous time at the Chamber.
Before rejoining BCCD, Delaney served as President and CEO of the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI). In this role, he led a range of significant reforms at the state-owned bank, helping it improve corporate governance and operational efficiency.
In addition to his time at LBDI, Delaney has also worked in roles across areas like digitisation, supply chain management and finance. These include Accenture, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and UNICEF.
Simon Mears, Chairman of the BCCD Board, said of Delaney’s appointment: "We are thrilled to welcome Deo back to BCCD in his new capacity as CEO. His expertise and vision will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our support for British businesses in Denmark and enhance our role in facilitating international trade."
During his time leading BCCD’s EU and international trade department between 2014-2017, Delaney played an instrumental role in developing and nurturing international business relationships and trade members for the Chamber.
As the Chamber’s new CEO, Delaney is excited to resume these efforts and lead an organisation close to his heart. Delaney hopes to build on the important work of Garvey and the rest of the BCCD team, marking a new era of growth and innovation for the organisation. And he is happy that Garvey will continue to work with the Chamber on its board.
Delaney expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, stating: "I am honoured to take on this leadership position at such a pivotal time for BCCD. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Gareth Garvey and driving forward our mission to support and promote British business interests in Denmark."
About the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark
The British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark (BCCD-BIU) is a bilateral Chamber for business people in Denmark. The vision of the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark is to be a prominent promoter of business and culture throughout Europe and beyond, through the global network of British Chambers.
