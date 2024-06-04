BTB REIT Unitholder Explains Voting Intentions Ahead of BTB’s June 20, 2024 AGM
BTB REIT (‘BTB’ – TSX:BTB-UN) Unitholder, Behrak Shahriari, Explains His Voting Intentions Ahead of BTB’s Annual General Meeting of Unitholders
As Fernand Perreault is departing from the board of trustees of BTB in a few weeks, I wanted to wish him the best in his future endeavors after 14 years as a BTB trustee.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Behrak Shahriari (‘Shahriari’) published a series of short videos - available at this link on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/3nt8bsx3 – the ‘Videos’) - explaining why he intends to vote ‘AGAINST’ the election of all the trustees, BTB has nominated ahead of its next annual general meeting of unitholders scheduled for June 20th, 2024 (the ‘AGM’).
Shahriari’s voting stance is based on the track record of Jocelyn Proteau, Michel Leonard, Jean-Pierre Janson, Lucie Ducharme, Armand Des Rosiers, Sylvie Lachance, Luc Martin and Christine Marchildon as trustees of BTB. The concerns surrounding this track record are detailed in the Videos.
Shahriari must defend himself at the Quebec Superior Court in case 500-17-125976-236 (OACIQ c. Shahriari) on June 20th, 2024, the same day on which the AGM is scheduled, so he will not be able to meet his fellow unitholders then to discuss his views on the future of BTB. Still he urges all BTB unitholders to cast their vote whatever their position, since their vote should be particularly important this year.
Why You Should Vote Against BTB REIT Trustees at Upcoming AGM