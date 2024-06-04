Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,616 in the last 365 days.

BTB REIT Unitholder Explains Voting Intentions Ahead of BTB’s June 20, 2024 AGM

QR Code Link to Videos

BTB REIT (‘BTB’ – TSX:BTB-UN) Unitholder, Behrak Shahriari, Explains His Voting Intentions Ahead of BTB’s Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

BTB REIT (TSX:BTB-UN)

As Fernand Perreault is departing from the board of trustees of BTB in a few weeks, I wanted to wish him the best in his future endeavors after 14 years as a BTB trustee.”
— Behrak Shahriari
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Behrak Shahriari (‘Shahriari’) published a series of short videos - available at this link on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/3nt8bsx3 – the ‘Videos’) - explaining why he intends to vote ‘AGAINST’ the election of all the trustees, BTB has nominated ahead of its next annual general meeting of unitholders scheduled for June 20th, 2024 (the ‘AGM’).

Shahriari’s voting stance is based on the track record of Jocelyn Proteau, Michel Leonard, Jean-Pierre Janson, Lucie Ducharme, Armand Des Rosiers, Sylvie Lachance, Luc Martin and Christine Marchildon as trustees of BTB. The concerns surrounding this track record are detailed in the Videos.

Shahriari must defend himself at the Quebec Superior Court in case 500-17-125976-236 (OACIQ c. Shahriari) on June 20th, 2024, the same day on which the AGM is scheduled, so he will not be able to meet his fellow unitholders then to discuss his views on the future of BTB. Still he urges all BTB unitholders to cast their vote whatever their position, since their vote should be particularly important this year.

Behrak Shahriari
BTB REIT Unitholder
+1 368-996-0377
maestrotenzing@icloud.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube

Why You Should Vote Against BTB REIT Trustees at Upcoming AGM

You just read:

BTB REIT Unitholder Explains Voting Intentions Ahead of BTB’s June 20, 2024 AGM

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more