AthletiCare and BLAC PAC Announce Youth Empowerment Clinic to Promote Holistic Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- AthletiCare Inc., a dedicated non-profit organization, is addressing the growing decline in youth development for ages 6-18 through holistic, integrated services. Our mission encompasses Youth Mental Health, Wellness, Strength and Conditioning, Education, and Nutrition. By bridging the gap between availability and affordability, AthletiCare aims to be the modern-day solution to the pressing youth health epidemic.
On July 13th, AthletiCare and BLAC PAC will host a Youth Empowerment Clinic from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM EST at Casey Field in Bristol, Connecticut. This clinic will focus on youth development through interactive and engaging activities reflecting AthletiCare’s four pillar services. Understanding and utilizing these services is essential for the long-term well-being of our youth.
AthletiCare’s Core Concepts:
Youth Mental Health Services: Exposing children to micro doses of services to aid with emotions, communication, and socioemotional situations.
Strength and Conditioning: Engaging children in fun physical activities to develop overall health.
Wellness Education: Highlighting the impact of routines, habits, and rituals on development.
Educational Curriculum: Empowering youth with knowledge and information for better decision-making and problem-solving.
"We are thrilled to announce our upcoming fundraiser, an all-in-one event dedicated to youth development," said Dominick Spaulding, owner of AthletiCare Inc. "This special day will bring together essential services such as youth mental health support, strength and conditioning sessions, wellness programs, and educational curriculums. We aim to create an exciting and informative experience, highlighting the critical importance of these topics for the growth and well-being of our youth."
The event will feature breakout group sessions with rotating schedules for presentations on each pillar. Local community vendors, including Soul Bowls, Oasis Water, Mothers Moss, and Zone Ziyonne, will provide high nutritional foods, fruits, and hydration. Keynote speakers, such as former NFL star and CEO Marques Ogden and U.S. Congressional candidate for CT Michelle Botelho, will discuss the importance of investing in youth wellness. Additionally, attendees can participate in raffles for prizes, with all proceeds benefiting AthletiCare and BLAC PAC in their ongoing community service efforts.
"These clinics are more than just a service; they are a testament to our commitment to fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for our future leaders," remarked Danny Triplett, President of BLAC PAC. "The positive ripple effects of empowering our youth extend far beyond individual success—they contribute to the overall health and vitality of our communities. BLAC PAC is honored to partner with AthletiCare to support these young individuals. Together, we are building stronger, more resilient communities."
Youth Empowerment Clinic Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/athleticares-youth-empowerment-clinic-tickets-908197502177?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios
About AthletiCare:
AthletiCare Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the decline in youth development among ages 6-18. Our mission is to provide holistic integrated services across key health KPIs: Youth Mental Health, Wellness, Strength and Conditioning, Education, and Nutrition. By closing the gap between availability and affordability, AthletiCare serves as a modern-day solution to the youth health epidemic.
Contact Information:
Website: www.athleticare.us
Email: athleticare2024@gmail.com
Instagram: @athleticare.us
Facebook: @AthletiCare Inc.
Founder: Dominick Spaulding
About BLAC PAC:
BLAC PAC is a multifaceted, publicly funded 501(c)(4) nonprofit dedicated to amplifying the voices of Black, Latino, Asian, and Caucasian communities. We foster political empowerment and unity through strategic scaling, diverse fundraising, brand awareness, and community engagement. We encourage community upliftment for overall well-being—mentally, physically, and spiritually—while helping individuals develop leadership and mental discipline skills for self-efficiency.
Contact Information:
Website: www.blacpac.us
Email: danny@blacpac.us
Instagram: @blacpac
Twitter: @THEBLACPAC
LinkedIn: BLAC PAC
Founder: Danny J. Triplett
Danny Triplett
