HEARING REMINDER: Dr. Anthony Fauci to Testify Tomorrow
WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will hold a hearing titled “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci” tomorrow, Monday, June 3, 2024. This hearing is the first time Dr. Fauci will testify publicly since retiring from public service. Earlier this year, Dr. Fauci appeared in front of the Select Subcommittee for a closed-door, two-day, 14-hour transcribed interview.
Read the transcript from Dr. Fauci’s transcribed interview here and here.
WHAT: Hearing titled “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci”
DATE: Monday, June 3, 2024
TIME: 10:00AM ET
LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESS:
Anthony Fauci, M.D.
Former Director
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
WATCH: The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.
