HEARING REMINDER: Dr. Anthony Fauci to Testify Tomorrow

WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will hold a hearing titled “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci” tomorrow, Monday, June 3, 2024. This hearing is the first time Dr. Fauci will testify publicly since retiring from public service. Earlier this year, Dr. Fauci appeared in front of the Select Subcommittee for a closed-door, two-day, 14-hour transcribed interview.

Read the transcript from Dr. Fauci’s transcribed interview here and here.

WHAT: Hearing titled “A Hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci”

DATE: Monday, June 3, 2024

TIME: 10:00AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

Anthony Fauci, M.D.

Former Director

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

WATCH: The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

