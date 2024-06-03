Picasso etching, Chiparus bronze, American portraiture highlight Quinn’s June 7 Fine & Decorative Arts Auction

11in-tall bronze sculpture of a woman with two dogs by Demetre Chiparus (Romanian, 1886-1947), titled Friends Forever, with etched signature on a marble base. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000

18K white gold ruby and diamond necklace and earrings suite in overlapping leaf (or petal-style) motif. Custom-fitted box. Estimate: $13,000-$15,000

Thomas Moser, Maine, three-seat wing sofa with Knoll Venue ‘Alligator’ soft chenille upholstery, 79in wide, signed and dated 2004. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000

‘Cire perdue’ (lost wax) vase executed in 1929 by Rene Lalique (French, 1860-1945), 9in tall, decorated with strands of foliage across a frosted glass body. Wheel-carved ‘R LALIQUE FRANCE’ and engraved ‘20-5-29’ on its base. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000