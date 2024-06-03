European RV Specialist Innova USA Celebrates Successful Launch in US Market with the Innova 595L
Innova USA, a leading European Class B RV specialist, experiences successful launch of its highly anticipated Innova 595L model in the United States.CHARDONNE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova USA Celebrates Successful Launch in US Market with the Innova 595L
Innova USA, a leading European Class B RV specialist, is proud to announce the successful launch of its highly anticipated Innova 595L model in the United States. Officially revealed last year, the Innova 595L has quickly gained popularity, with the first units delivered to customers and showcased at various adventure van expos across the country.
Developed and built in partnership with renowned European yacht specialists, the Innova Roadtrip 595L is already a well-established brand in Europe, with several hundred units on the road. A company spokesperson explained: “We aimed to launch earlier, but we prioritized ensuring the product was thoroughly tested in the US and that the right infrastructure and personnel were in place.
We wanted to avoid rushing this process to guarantee that customers could fully enjoy and maximize their experience with the US-spec Innova Roadtrip 595L.”
The Innova USA Roadtrip 595L is priced at $199,999 USD and includes a comprehensive standard package featuring a 600 AMP/H Victron battery, a Nomadic AC system, and a Webasto Diesel Heater, ensuring a comfortable cabin environment throughout the year. Customers appreciate the two-person setup, which serves not only as an RV for sleeping but also as a mobile office.
While Innova USA has not disclosed exact sales numbers, they anticipate selling over 100 units by the end of next year, bolstered by the addition of new dealers: Mercedes-Benz of North Scottsdale, Mercedes-Benz of Woodlands, and Mercedes-Benz of El Cajon.
For more information, please visit www.innovaroadtrip-usa.com or contact us at sales@innovaroadtrip-usa.com.
INNOVA USA
www.innovaroadtrip-usa.com
sales@innovaroadtrip-usa.com
Robin Verachtert
INNOVA USA
sales@innovaroadtrip-usa.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram