Founder of Trajectory NW Earns Heart of the Community Award
The Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that Austin Ernesti, founder of Trajectory NW, has been awarded the Community Award.
— Preston Wills, General Manager of Gresham Ford
The Sandy Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Gresham Ford, is thrilled to announce that Austin Ernesti, founder of Trajectory NW, has been awarded the prestigious Heart of the Community Award. This award honors those unsung heroes who tirelessly work to make the Gresham and Sandy area communities better places.
Trajectory NW is dedicated to connecting students with career paths in trades and skills, focusing primarily on the forestry industry. Austin's unwavering dedication and palpable passion have made a significant impact, inspiring countless students to explore and pursue fulfilling careers in forestry.
Why Austin Ernesti?
The Heart of the Community Award was established to pay tribute to individuals like Austin, who are instrumental in shaping the future. In addition to the recognition, the award includes a $500 donation to the winner's favorite charity or non-profit. Austin has chosen the Sandy High School Forestry Club as the recipient of this generous contribution.
In Their Words
Preston Wills, General Manager of Gresham Ford, shared his thoughts on the award and its significance: "The next generation's success depends largely on teachers, coaches, and volunteers like Austin Ernesti. Recognizing those who are doing that work is the least we can do for the community that supports our dealership staff of 75+ people."
Sandy Area Chamber Executive Director Khrys Jones expressed similar sentiments, stating, "It was an honor to present the Heart of the Community Award to Austin. Austin is dedicated to helping youth and our forestry industry to grow and succeed in ways we haven’t seen before. His enthusiasm is contagious."
About Trajectory NW
Trajectory NW is an organization committed to bridging the gap between students and trades, particularly in the forestry sector. Through workshops, mentorship programs, and hands-on training, Trajectory NW equips young individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in various trades.
About the Award
The Heart of the Community Award was created to highlight and celebrate the everyday heroes who contribute to the betterment of the Gresham and Sandy area communities. With the community's support, these individuals and their efforts help foster a brighter future for all.
Conclusion
Austin Ernesti's receipt of the Heart of the Community Award is a testament to his unwavering commitment to youth development and the forestry industry. His work with Trajectory NW not only paves the way for future generations but also strengthens the community as a whole.
For more information about Trajectory NW, visit trajectorynw.org.
Other