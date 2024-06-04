Corporate Whistleblower Center Expands Their PPP Loan Fraud Initiative to Include the Banks That Allowed Nursing Homes to Bilk the Taxpayers out of Billions-Whistleblowers Wanted-Rewards Might Be Huge

"If you are a bank employee and you know what we are talking about, please call us at 866-714-6466. We typically can help you prove the PPP fraud. What we are talking about is super easy to prove.” — Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "For the last two decades we have been going after healthcare companies for bilking Medicare-Medicaid and we have been successful in this endeavor. One of our targets has been nursing homes-long term care facilities because over billing the government is so pervasive with these types of enterprises-nationwide.

"About a year ago we obtained access to the Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan database, and we were amazed. Some of the worst nursing home chains in the nation received PPP loans--which were forgiven in every instance we have looked at. Initially we were just looking at nursing homes, long-term care facilities and healthcare companies. We are now expanding our initiative to include banks that acted as broker-lender for these PPP loans----because the fraud most certainly includes many banks.

"If you are a bank employee and your employer forced their loan officers to do no due diligence on PPP loans, please give us a call at 866-714-6466----if you saw this happen at your place of work. The more we look at healthcare companies that received Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loans-the more confident we are the banks were either up to their eyeballs in the fraud-or they just wanted the loan fees-and they failed to do any due diligence.

"The whistleblower rewards for our healthcare PPP loan fraud whistleblowers might exceed a million dollars. For banks that looked the other way on bigger PPP loan fraud involving healthcare companies the whistleblower rewards might be millions of dollars. If you are a bank employee and you know what we are talking about, please call us at 866-714-6466. We typically can help you prove it. What we are talking about is super easy to prove." https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com

Basic Rules for the Federal Government's Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loans:

* The loan recipient could not have more than 500 employees.

* 60% of the PPP loan proceeds were supposed to be used on staffing-payroll.

* The money received was supposed to be necessary.

The Corporate Whistleblower Center believes Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud will go down in history as one of the worst examples of the US taxpayers being ripped off. The Paycheck Protection Program was created in 2020 to assist businesses struggling during COVID. The PPP loan initiative continued into 2021. The biggest PPP loan draws-occurred in 2020. The Corporate Whistleblower Center is encouraging healthcare managers or bankers to call them at 866-714-6466 if they have proof of Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud involving amounts more than $500,000. https://CorporateWhistleblowerCenter.Com