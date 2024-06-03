New Book "Strategic AI in ERP" by Pankaj Prasoon Reveals How to Leverage AI for Business Transformation
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In tandem with the upcoming SAP global event SAPPHIRE 2024 in Orlando, Pankaj Prasoon announces the release of his insightful new book, Strategic AI in ERP. Drawing from 18 years of experience in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and artificial intelligence (AI), Pankaj offers a strategic roadmap for integrating AI into ERP systems, enhancing business processes across various ERP’s including SAP S/4HANA, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics.
Strategic AI in ERP explores the critical alignment of AI capabilities with business objectives to ensure ERP enhancements support strategic goals and drive significant business transformation. The book details a systematic approach to integrating AI with existing ERP frameworks, ensuring seamless operations and maximizing the return on investment. This release is particularly strategic as it coincides with SAPPHIRE 2024, providing attendees with actionable insights into leveraging AI for business growth.
Endorsed by a Bonnie Titone ( SVP, Chief Administrative Officer, Duke Energy ), the book's foreword adds an influential voice to Pankaj’s comprehensive analysis and pragmatic solutions. As an ERP practitioner and product leader at Microsoft, Pankaj's work impacts global business systems, making his insights invaluable to industry professionals seeking to harness AI's potential within their ERP strategies.
"AI is not just a technological upgrade; it is a strategic enabler that can transform business processes and outcomes," stated Pankaj. His book covers a wide range of topics, including optimizing ERP processes, implementing predictive analytics, navigating ethical AI challenges, and preparing workforces for AI-enhanced operations.
With the ERP and AI landscape continually evolving, Strategic AI in ERP serves as an essential resource for businesses aiming to stay ahead of the curve. It promises to equip leaders with the knowledge to innovate and adapt in a digitally transforming world.
The book is now available for purchase, aligning with the SAPPHIRE event, offering a timely resource for attendees and global readers alike. For more details on Pankaj Prasoon’s work and his new release, visit his LinkedIn profile or engage with the community of technology and business professionals exploring the future of ERP and AI.
For further information, press inquiries or to arrange an interview with Pankaj Prasoon, please contact contactpprasoon@gmail.com or visit his website at www.pankajprasoon.com.
About Pankaj Prasoon
Pankaj Prasoon is a respected technology consultant, speaker, and author, known for his expertise in ERP systems and artificial intelligence. With a career spanning nearly two decades at Infosys and Microsoft, Pankaj has played a pivotal role in advancing digital technologies across multiple industries. His latest book, "Strategic AI in ERP", reflects his deep commitment to pioneering innovative solutions that enhance business operations and strategic outcomes.
Rachel Harris
Pulse Media PR
