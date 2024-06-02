Kalei's Kitchenette 1 yr anniversary poster Kalei's Kitchenette Logo

Celebrate Kalei's Kitchenette's 1st Anniversary on June 22, 2024, at Radiant Life Church Parking Lot. Enjoy performances, family activities, and raffles!

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalei's Kitchenette Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Hawaiian Cultural Fest

Kalei's Kitchenette, a beloved Hawaiian eatery in Rancho Peñasquitos, commemorates its first anniversary with a vibrant cultural festival on June 22, 2024, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Radiant Life Church Parking Lot (10060 Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92129).

A Feast of Culture and Community

Founded by Chef Andy Mangiduyos, a Lahaina, Maui native, Kalei's Kitchenette offers a unique blend of Hawaiian and Pacific Rim flavors. The anniversary fest features:

- Cultural Performances: Ukulele circle, hula dances, taiko drummers, Lion Dance

- Family Activities: Free face painting, photobooth, police vehicle exploration

- Raffle Auction: Sponsored by Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina, with grand prizes including a 1-night stay with breakfast for two and a pool cabana pass

Community Support and Recognition

Supported by local dignitaries, the San Diego Police Department's Northeastern Division, and representatives from Jim Desmond's office, the event promises enhanced safety and community engagement. A Proclamation will honor the restaurant's efforts during the Lahaina fire.

Major Sponsor: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina

The waterfront Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina offers breathtaking views, pools, waterslides, and water activities. This summer, experience their "Neon Nights" event on July 28 with a DJ, LED light sticks, giveaways, and late-night waterslides.

"This anniversary celebrates our growth and giving back to the community," said Chef Andy Mangiduyos. "We look forward to sharing this special day with everyone."

For more information and live updates:

- Website: Kalei's Kitchenette

- Instagram: @kaleiskitchenette

Media Contact:

Khara Mangiduyos

Email: khara@kaleiskitchenette.com

Mobile: 619-219-1079