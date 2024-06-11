Somesh Das Set to Release Debut Album as Band Leader in Jazz Piano Trio Format
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australian Multi-Hyphenate Musician Somesh Das Set to Release Debut Album as Band Leader in Jazz Piano Trio Format
Musician, composer, music producer, audio engineer, and educator Somesh Das is set to release his highly anticipated debut album as a band leader and front man in a jazz piano trio format. The album will feature renowned bassist Andreas Farmakalidis (Steven Adler, Marty Friedman, Candlebox) and Latin Grammy scholarship recipient and world-touring drummer JP Faundez (Arturo Sandoval, Jesus Molina).
Born in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, Das is a recent graduate and Achievement Scholarship student of the world-renowned Berklee College of Music. Having made the move to LA in 2023, he has been immersing himself in the music scene as a composer for TV, music producer, touring keyboardist, and music educator. Das has collaborated with notable figures, such as 2024 Grammy Winner Laufey on music transcription works of her award-winning catalog, and actor/director Daniel Augustin from HBO's 'Rap Shit' and Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" on scoring work for the television series 'Kinfolk'. The series aired at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival and received nominations in seven categories at the 2024 Indie Series Awards.
Das has also been working with Rostrum Records' 2023 signee 'Dryboy' as his keyboardist for current shows and upcoming tours, and has been producing on upcoming releases slated for late 2024.
Now, as a bandleader, Das will showcase his own musical vision and creativity in his debut album recorded at his newly established "Blue Lotus Records" studio in Los Angeles. With influences spanning Bill Evans, Robert Glasper, Hiromi, Liszt, Debussy, Quincy Jones, and Coldplay, the album promises to present a unique blend of jazz, classical, and contemporary styles. Das has utilized an array of high-fidelity, industry-leading audio microphones, interfaces, and instruments to ensure an exceptional audio experience.
Das’ last performance as a pianist and bandleader for his original work was in 2018 at the famed Palau De Les Arts De La Reina Sofia: Un Lago De Conciertes music series in Valencia, Spain. Performing to a nearly 1000-strong crowd, he delivered a captivating 30-minute set of original compositions and arrangements of jazz fusion legend Hiromi’s music. At the young age of 20, Das demonstrated remarkable talent and potential.
With years of experience in the music industry under his belt, coupled with a new studio and community in Los Angeles, Somesh Das is excited to share his original compositions and mature sound with the world. The upcoming album is a testament to his dedication, creativity, and passion for music.
About Somesh Das
Somesh Das is a Los Angeles-based multi-hyphenate musician, composer, music producer, audio engineer, and educator. A Berklee College of Music graduate, Das has worked with Grammy winners and nominees, notable film and TV industry figures, and has been an integral part of several high-profile projects. His new jazz piano trio album marks his debut as a band leader, showcasing his original compositions and his evolution as a musician.
