Dr. Eboni Green Unveils Powerful New Handbook for Frontline and Family Caregivers

Dr. Eboni Green

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether working in bustling hospitals looking after multiple patients or dedicating their lives to caring for a family member, caregivers experience immense pressure. With over 30 years as a registered nurse, Dr. Eboni Green knows all too well the stresses and strains of the role, which is why her new book, The 7 Pillars of Successful Caregiving , is designed to provide proven practical guidance and emotional support to any caregiver who needs it.Officially published in May 2024, The 7 Pillars of Successful Caregiving is a book that has been in the works for many years, with Dr. Eboni Green using her three decades of experience on the frontline. Having already published several books, this latest collection is a practical, yet refreshingly simple manual that is designed to act as a guiding beacon for all caregivers, offering them genuine guidance and support through a mix of actionable exercises, checklists, insights, and self-care strategies.With stress, burnout, and feeling overwhelmed being incredibly common emotions experienced amongst all caregivers, from those on the frontline in hospitals to home caregivers looking after family, Dr. Eboni has developed a powerful resource to help individuals overcome those natural feelings. Breaking down caregiving into 7 distinct pillars, readers will gain insight into how they can not only manage their own emotional challenges but also support those in their charge work through feelings of anxiety, anger, depression, and loneliness.Alongside providing tips on coping with guilt and grief , two incredibly common feelings for caregivers, the book also provides guided meditation sessions and journaling exercises. These actions are designed to further empower readers and provide them with essential skills to maintain their emotional and mental well-being.The 7 Pillars of Successful Caregiving is just the latest work in an impressive career within the healthcare field for Dr. Green. Starting her journey as a nursing assistant, she worked closely with some of the sector’s leading professionals, immersing herself in the intricacies of the care system and witnessing firsthand the pivotal role caregivers play and the profound challenges they face.Recognizing a gap in the market for genuine resources and educational materials, Dr. Green dedicated herself to providing these tools to other caregivers. Alongside her latest book, other notable works include Caregiving: Things You Need to Know and Reflections from the Soul.Speaking on the launch of The 7 Pillars of Successful Caregiving, Dr. Eboni Green added, “I’m incredibly excited to finally get the book out there and to start helping caregivers across the globe. The inspiration for the book came after losing my dad a couple of years ago. He was the one who taught me the seven pillars and helped to infuse them into every aspect of my life, so I wanted to create a book that opened them up to everybody else. That’s why the book is dedicated to his memory, and I really hope it inspires others in the same way that these lessons did for me.I have also dedicated a chapter to him within the book itself, Tell Me How He Lived. The title was inspired by the movie The Last Samurai, and it explores the often-overwhelming feelings of sadness following death, something that caregivers have to face regularly.“All the guidance, exercises, and practical tips have come from my own learnings. I love people, and I want them to succeed in their lives and careers, and I’m confident they’ll find the insight useful no matter what they do.”The 7 Pillars of Successful Caregiving is available to purchase now on Amazon.

