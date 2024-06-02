Submit Release
Derby Barracks / DUI Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A5002713

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2024 @ 0031 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 Barton

VIOLATION: DUI Drug

 

ACCUSED: Lisa Johnson                                               

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police Derby Barracks conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Lisa Johnson (54). During the stop, Johnson displayed signs of impairment and was screened for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. Johnson was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Johnson was later released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/30/2024 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   07/30/2024 @ 0830 Hours         

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

