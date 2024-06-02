Derby Barracks / DUI Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A5002713
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/31/2024 @ 0031 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 Barton
VIOLATION: DUI Drug
ACCUSED: Lisa Johnson
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police Derby Barracks conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Lisa Johnson (54). During the stop, Johnson displayed signs of impairment and was screened for suspicion of DUI-Drugs. Johnson was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Johnson was later released on a citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court Criminal Division on 07/30/2024 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/30/2024 @ 0830 Hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov