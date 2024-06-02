Solar Electric Hybrid MicroCar XOTK (exotic), Marks a Breakthrough in Light Autos
Motoronics of Arizona releases new Solar Electric Car XOTK HybridMARICOPA CITY, AZ, USA, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Car Hybrids, offered by MicroCar USA company is a significant breakthrough in the green transport evolution.
XOTK (exotic) a 2-seat, rear wheel drive Solar Electric Car Hybrid is an LSV.
XOTK with a pedal-electric Solar assisted 48V 1KW, 7-speed dual pedal drive train, is self-recharging when driven in sun. Designed and built in USA, with US patents, is an all-steel tube chassis and frame, with easy availability of low cost spares and batteries, right off the shelf.
MicroCar USA also makes TumTum, 1, 2, 4 seat custom microcar, and, mini truck, dumper, and electric vehicles, starting from $2287.
MicroCar USA, making light microcars since 1994, is stationed in Maricopa AZ, and can be reached by telephone 1+480.600.0576, and by email microcarusa@usa.com.
All orders are custom manufactured and shipped in 1-3 weeks of order, depending upon configuration.
Jay
Motoronics
+1 480-600-0576
microcarusa@usa.com