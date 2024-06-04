Revolutionizing Wedding Planning: Introducing The Wedding Planner App

BRUSSELS, LIMBURG, BELGIUM, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Euphoria Global Events has officially launched The Wedding Planner App.

It represents a significant game changer in the wedding planning industry and is now available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. The innovative mobile application and desktop version, with its user-friendly approach and advanced features, aims to empower couples and streamline the wedding planning experience. Wedding planners can also utilize the app to enhance their knowledge and, through an affiliation agreement, offer it to their own clients or to inquiries they receive but are unable to offer their services to.

Unlike traditional wedding planning tools, The Wedding Planner App offers a comprehensive solution that combines the expertise of professional wedding planners, with innovative features. It provides detailed step-by-step videos, expert guidance, and unparalleled support to couples at every stage of their wedding journey, fun quizzes after each section, and a community area where couples can talk to each other and share tips and photos. The app does not feature advertisers or serve as a database of suppliers.

It is the first of its kind. It's like having your very own wedding planner in your pocket!

The Wedding Planner App offers a comprehensive approach to wedding planning, covering every aspect from 24 to 10 months before the wedding, as well as from 9 to 8 months, and onward. It provides detailed guidance for each month, including over 60 areas of wedding planning. The app features over 600 videos of the wedding planner explaining everything, such as venue selection, vendor management, RSVPs, budget tracking sheets, email templates for contacting suppliers, catering, flowers, ceremony, attire, timeline sheets, stationery design templates, and more. The app also allows couples to source suppliers without paying hefty commissions, ensuring transparency and confidence in the vendor selection process.

The Wedding Planner App is accessible to all couples, regardless of their budget. It also serves as a valuable asset for those who have hired a traditional wedding planner. The app offers a wealth of resources and step-by-step guidance, making it an indispensable tool for anyone embarking on the journey to marital bliss.

The app is especially useful for the 70% or more of couples who cannot afford the average cost of a wedding planner, which is $1,850 according to WeddingWire, or who prefer not to use one. The app is available for just $19.99 per month or $199 per year. Additionally, the app offers affiliate options for businesses in the wedding industry.

Phase 2 of the app is already in progress and will allow you to select from a variety of wedding planners. It will also feature a guest blog section where you can learn from leading wedding suppliers who will share ideas and tips.

About

From intimate destination weddings to grand celebrations, we have the expertise and resources to make your special day unforgettable. Euphoria Global Events is your trusted partner in creating the luxury wedding you've always dreamed of. We are the leading Marbella wedding planners and party planners. About Us: Unparalleled Event Experiences: Euphoria Global Events is dedicated to designing events that are not just unique, but also once-in-a-lifetime experiences, unmatched in their creativity and individuality. Proud to be the number 1 Marbella Wedding Planners and Party Planners. Global Reach with Local Expertise: With offices and warehouses in Marbella, Spain, and Belgium, we have established a significant presence in the luxury event planning industry. Our event management teams, spread across Europe, ensure flawless execution in a variety of locations. Redefining Luxury: We don’t just offer luxury; we redefine it. Each event is custom-designed to reflect the personal story and vision of our clients, creating deeply intimate and emotionally resonant experiences. Elite Floral Artistry: Our team includes top-tier floral artists who create stunning arrangements that do more than decorate – they capture and enhance the essence of each celebration. Advanced 3D Event Visualization: We provide comprehensive 3D graphic designs, allowing clients to visualize every aspect of their event in detail before it materializes. World-Class Recognition: Euphoria Global Events is proud to be recognized among the "100 Best Wedding Planners in the World", a testament to our commitment to excellence in event planning.​

