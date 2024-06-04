Revolutionizing Wedding Planning: Introducing The Wedding Planner App
It's like having your very own wedding planner in your pocket
The app offers everything you need to plan your own wedding, We believe that everyone should have access to the knowledge and experience of a professional wedding planner.”BRUSSELS, LIMBURG, BELGIUM, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Euphoria Global Events has officially launched The Wedding Planner App.
It represents a significant game changer in the wedding planning industry and is now available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. The innovative mobile application and desktop version, with its user-friendly approach and advanced features, aims to empower couples and streamline the wedding planning experience. Wedding planners can also utilize the app to enhance their knowledge and, through an affiliation agreement, offer it to their own clients or to inquiries they receive but are unable to offer their services to.
Unlike traditional wedding planning tools, The Wedding Planner App offers a comprehensive solution that combines the expertise of professional wedding planners, with innovative features. It provides detailed step-by-step videos, expert guidance, and unparalleled support to couples at every stage of their wedding journey, fun quizzes after each section, and a community area where couples can talk to each other and share tips and photos. The app does not feature advertisers or serve as a database of suppliers.
The Wedding Planner App offers a comprehensive approach to wedding planning, covering every aspect from 24 to 10 months before the wedding, as well as from 9 to 8 months, and onward. It provides detailed guidance for each month, including over 60 areas of wedding planning. The app features over 600 videos of the wedding planner explaining everything, such as venue selection, vendor management, RSVPs, budget tracking sheets, email templates for contacting suppliers, catering, flowers, ceremony, attire, timeline sheets, stationery design templates, and more. The app also allows couples to source suppliers without paying hefty commissions, ensuring transparency and confidence in the vendor selection process.
The Wedding Planner App is accessible to all couples, regardless of their budget. It also serves as a valuable asset for those who have hired a traditional wedding planner. The app offers a wealth of resources and step-by-step guidance, making it an indispensable tool for anyone embarking on the journey to marital bliss.
The app is especially useful for the 70% or more of couples who cannot afford the average cost of a wedding planner, which is $1,850 according to WeddingWire, or who prefer not to use one. The app is available for just $19.99 per month or $199 per year. Additionally, the app offers affiliate options for businesses in the wedding industry.
Phase 2 of the app is already in progress and will allow you to select from a variety of wedding planners. It will also feature a guest blog section where you can learn from leading wedding suppliers who will share ideas and tips.
The Wedding Planner App