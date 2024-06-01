FW: 91 NB exit 2
The right lane is now open
I 91 NB is CLOSED in the area of exit 2 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.