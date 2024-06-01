FW: 91 NB exit 2

The right lane is now open

Dana Burke Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster, VT 05158 (802) 722-4600

From: Burke, Dana

Sent: Saturday, June 1, 2024 12:40 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: 91 NB exit 2

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 91 NB is CLOSED in the area of exit 2 due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.