TDC Home and Building Depots and BERGER Paints host Paint and Colour Technology Seminar

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts – Painters, contractors, architects, and interior designers from across St. Kitts and Nevis have been given the opportunity to increase their knowledge and skillsets about paints and colour technology through four (4) interactive seminars organized by the TDC Home and Building Depots, and its principal, BERGER Paints.

The informative presentations were facilitated by Mr. Darryl Traboulay, Technical Team Leader at ANSA Coatings Limited (Trinidad) and Mr. Roger Brathwaite, ANSA Colour Consultant (Grenada), who highlighted paint innovations, including eco-friendly options, high-durability coatings, colour technology, and application techniques with simple tips and tricks on how to get the best value from paint with vibrant finishes for residential and commercial projects.

“We are thrilled to partner with TDC Home and Building Depot for these sessions. Our goal is to empower professionals and enthusiasts with the knowledge and tools they need to get exceptional results from our products. Our partnership with the TDC Home and Building Depots also underscores the joint commitment to education through awareness and hands on training,” said Mr. Brathwaite, speaking at the end of the final seminar, DIY with Mom.

Commenting on the importance of the workshops, Mr. Kashka Thompson, TDC Client Relations and Marketing Manager said, “The TDC Home and Building Depots were excited to partner with BERGER Paints to offer our customers access to the latest advancements in painting technology. It reflects our dedication to providing valuable resources, and support to our painters, contractors, renovators, and our DIY enthusiasts.”

The ongoing collaboration between the retail stores and BERGER Paints is part of the company’s annual edu-series programme, which is specifically designed to educate staff and customers about products and services that would enhance customer experiences.