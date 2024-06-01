Submit Release
Electoral Commission briefs media on finalisation of results and updates on objections, 1 Jun

The Electoral Commission will brief the media on finalisation of results and updates on objections for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. Only accredited media representatives will have access to the National Results Operations Centre (ROC).

Media briefing will take place as follows: 
Date: Saturday, 1 June 2024 
Time: 14h00 -15h00 
Venue: National Results Operation Centre (ROC), Hall 5, Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand 

Media enqueries: 
Kate Bapela 
Cell: 082 600 6386

 For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za

