New Single "Dreamer" Featuring Eligh and Produced by The Five1Hero is Out Now

Executive Producer, The Five1Hero

Five1Hero is from San Jose and is a visionary producer whose work spans multiple genres, blending traditional hip-hop beats with modern electronic influences.

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Five1Hero, Executive Producer of Fresh Cut Wax LLC, an Independent Record Label out of Alameda Ca, has just released the highly anticipated new single, "Dreamer," featuring renowned rapper Eligh of the Living Legends. The Single is out on all streaming platforms and available to listen to with this link: https://songwhip.com/thefive1hero/dreamer

"Dreamer" is a compelling blend of introspective lyrics and innovative production. Eligh, known for his intricate wordplay and emotive delivery, brings a unique depth to the track as he dives into issues of his past he has overcome and his devotion to his daughter. The Five1Hero's executive production expertise provides the perfect complement to Eligh's lyrical prowess. Eligh's influence in the underground hip-hop scene as a member of the Living Legends has been profound, and his feature on "Dreamer" showcases his ability to elevate any track he touches.

About Eligh: Eligh is a rapper, producer, and artist, from Los Angeles, best known as a member of the Living Legends. His solo work and collaborations have earned him a dedicated following and critical acclaim in the hip-hop community.

Dreamer" is more than just a track; it's an artistic statement that pushes the boundaries of contemporary hip-hop. "Working with Eligh was a huge deal for us, and I can't thank him enough," says Five1Hero. "This track is the first release from an upcoming album, a darker hip-hop compilation featuring my favorite emcees. That’s the goal anyway. It is nowhere near complete."

Listen to "Dreamer" on your preferred platform:
You can listen here:
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/01K4ZcxYNpEm0qtYPaHK7Z?si=mPVzk5mJQ-GyCZXx4NvlWQ
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOOw0hz4fTk
Apple
https://music.apple.com/us/album/dreamer-feat-eligh/1723853134?i=1723853146
Amazon
https://music.amazon.com/albums/B0CRBJ3PGT?refMarker=null&trackAsin=B0CRBJ51HT
SongWhip
https://songwhip.com/thefive1hero/dreamer

For more information visit www.FreshCutWax.com

#hiphop #hiphopmusic #hiphopculture #rapmusic #dj #bayarearap #oakland #undergroundhiphop #hiphophead #rap #downtempo #westcoastrap #eligh #rapper #beats #newmusic #moody

Garrick Werdmuller
Fresh Cut Wax LLC
Listen to Dreamer

