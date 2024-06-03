OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, Sets Sail on Product Line Expansion

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, is expanding its product line as it approaches 1 million customers. This expansion includes new financial tools for businesses and individuals. Collaborations with other fintech companies and participation in the Visa Fast Track Program are speeding up this growth by improving product capabilities and introducing new features. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, is focused on providing faster, more secure, and seamless financial services by developing and delivering new payment solutions.

Since the company started, OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, has added new features and services to help businesses manage their finances more efficiently. One such feature is its affordable check mailing service, which starts at $1.25 for First Class and goes up to $34.99 for Express Mail USPS, giving small and medium-sized businesses secure payment options at a low cost. Another update is the bulk payment feature, which allows businesses to make payments from different sources like wallets, bank accounts, and credit cards using various methods such as ACH, wire transfer, virtual card, or check mail.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money's white-label service offers businesses a tailored payment experience, which includes ACH, checks, wire transfers, payment links, and more to strengthen their brand identity. The platform also offers a group checks feature, making it easier to issue multiple checks simultaneously to different recipients. Additionally, OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, has improved its check templates, providing customizable designs for different types of checks like business, personal, payroll, and premium checks, which can be printed on blank check stock or plain white paper using a regular printer.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney.com, Zil US, and OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, provides a SaaS platform for managing business finances. OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, links to over 22,000 banks and financial institutions, making it easy to manage multiple accounts. It also works with payroll and accounting software to simplify financial tasks, improving user experience. The platform lets small and medium businesses pay their payroll using credit cards, helping with cash flow and offering rewards and tax benefits.

OnlineCheckWriter.com - powered by Zil Money, has over 950,000 users and has handled over $75 billion in transactions. It's continuously updated to meet worldwide financial requirements and provides a user-friendly mobile app available on both Google Play and the iOS App Store.