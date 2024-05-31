Senate Bill 1224 Printer's Number 1663

PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - communication devices in each housing unit or recreational

yard with at least two voice communication devices inside

each housing unit.

(b) Optional additional communications services.--The

department and any county may voluntarily supplement the voice

communication service with other communication services,

including, but not limited to, video communication and

electronic mail or messaging services.

(c) Prohibition on fees and charges.--Any voice

communication service or other communication service shall be

provided free of charge to any inmate and any service, whether

initiated or received through any voice communication service or

other communication service, shall be free of charge to the

person initiating or receiving the communication.

(d) Prohibition on revenue and commissions.--The department

and counties shall be prohibited from charging any inmate for

use of or access to any communication service, device or system.

(e) Prohibition of replacing visits.--Communications

services shall not be used to replace any in-person visit

program and nothing in this section shall authorize or permit

the department or county to limit or prohibit in-person contact

visits.

(f) Funds.--

(1) For fiscal year 2024-2025 and each fiscal year

thereafter, the General Assembly shall appropriate the sum of

$16,500,000 in addition to any funds deposited in the

department's general government operations, for the purpose

of supporting the cost of providing communications services

to inmates in State or county correctional institutions.

(2) The appropriation and additional funds shall not be

20240SB1224PN1663 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30