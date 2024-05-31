Senate Bill 1224 Printer's Number 1663
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - communication devices in each housing unit or recreational
yard with at least two voice communication devices inside
each housing unit.
(b) Optional additional communications services.--The
department and any county may voluntarily supplement the voice
communication service with other communication services,
including, but not limited to, video communication and
electronic mail or messaging services.
(c) Prohibition on fees and charges.--Any voice
communication service or other communication service shall be
provided free of charge to any inmate and any service, whether
initiated or received through any voice communication service or
other communication service, shall be free of charge to the
person initiating or receiving the communication.
(d) Prohibition on revenue and commissions.--The department
and counties shall be prohibited from charging any inmate for
use of or access to any communication service, device or system.
(e) Prohibition of replacing visits.--Communications
services shall not be used to replace any in-person visit
program and nothing in this section shall authorize or permit
the department or county to limit or prohibit in-person contact
visits.
(f) Funds.--
(1) For fiscal year 2024-2025 and each fiscal year
thereafter, the General Assembly shall appropriate the sum of
$16,500,000 in addition to any funds deposited in the
department's general government operations, for the purpose
of supporting the cost of providing communications services
to inmates in State or county correctional institutions.
(2) The appropriation and additional funds shall not be
