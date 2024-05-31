Submit Release
H.R. 8293, American Donor Privacy and Foreign Funding Transparency Act

H.R. 8293 would require some tax-exempt entities to include additional information related to certain contributions from foreign sources in annual information returns filed with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In particular, tax-exempt organizations with at least $200,000 in annual gross receipts or at least $500,000 in assets would be required to include whether the organization accepted any foreign donations in a calendar year, the total combined amount of donations from foreign nationals, the country of citizenship or principal place of business of any foreign source that made a donation, and the total amount of donations from each country. The bill also would prevent federal agencies from collecting or requiring the submission of information on the identification of any donor.

