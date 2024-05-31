H.R. 8314, No Foreign Election Interference Act

H.R. 8314 would prohibit tax-exempt entities from making any contribution to a political committee, or any group of people that receives more than $1,000 in contributions or makes more than $1,000 in expenditures during a calendar year, for eight years from the date such entity received a contribution or gift from a foreign national. The bill also would establish a penalty equal to twice the amount of such prohibited contributions and would revoke the tax-exemption for entities making three such contributions.