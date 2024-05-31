WYDOT Driver Services announces short closures for staff training

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Patrons planning to conduct business at select Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services offices will want to be aware of upcoming staff training closures.

Throughout the summer, Driver Services exam stations statewide will each meet for staff development and training. Some of these training opportunities will require the office to close to the public for a limited time. Patrons are encouraged to pick alternate times or locations to conduct business those days, which are as follows:

June 4: Rock Springs – office closure takes place from 8-9 a.m.

June 5: Jackson – office closure takes place from 8-9 a.m.

June 5: Thayne – training takes place from 4-5 p.m. (Office is closing for the day 30 minutes earlier than usual)

Additional meeting locations around the state will be communicated as scheduling is finalized.

Many Driver Services forms, instructions and policies can be found on our website.

As a reminder, patrons to a few larger Driver Services locations can get in line at their local exam station virtually using this link: https://webapp.dot.state.wy.us/ao/f?p=146:1