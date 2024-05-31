The Salvation Army Serving Hope and Meals in Levelland, Texas After South Plains Storm

Dallas, Texas (May 31, 2024) – The Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team from The Salvation Army South Plains (Lubbock, TX) has been serving in nearby Levelland after a powerful storm hit the community and knocked out power to many residents and businesses.

The mobile kitchen and eight trained EDS members deployed to Levelland, located about 30 miles west of Lubbock, the morning after the storm. They were posted at the Levelland Fire Station and served lunch, dinner and provided hydration services throughout the day to both emergency responders and impacted residents. It is estimated that as many as 500 people, the majority without power in their homes, received meals from The Salvation Army team.

“At the request of the county, we also put together and delivered fifty of our Hope Totes to the Hockley County Senior Center this morning. These are food boxes that include a basic supply of cleaning products,” said Major David Worthy, with The Salvation Army South Plains. “The mobile kitchen and our team remain stationed at the Levelland Fire Station serving drinks and meals and sharing words of encouragement and a prayer. Power is slowly being restored and it is anticipated that much of the city/county will be back online soon. We’ll be here as long as we are needed.”

The Salvation Army has a great presence in Levelland, headed up by committed volunteers who operate a Salvation Army Thrift Store in the community and provide many other services.

“The Salvation Army is anchored in faith and serves to be the hands and feet of Jesus wherever needed. Today the need is within our own community,” said DeEtte Edens, Chair of The Salvation Army Levelland Advisory Council. “The mobile kitchen deployed from Lubbock quickly and has been a source of not only food and drinks but also great encouragement for those impacted in our community. We’re so grateful for others who have come alongside The Salvation Army to serve, including Lubbock Chick-fil-A, Premier Waterworks, One Guy from Italy, Tienda’s, Texas Big Wigs, Sundown Police, AeroCare and more. A simple ‘thank-you’ seems inadequate, but in our time of need, neighbors helping neighbors is what is making the clean-up possible.”

In collaboration with the county and other emergency services, The Salvation Army will continue serving those impacted by the storms in Levelland and other impacted communities.

To support The Salvation Army’s ongoing response efforts to Texas spring storms, go to helpsalvationarmy.org, and for the most up-to-date disaster information visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

