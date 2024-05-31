The Salvation Army Expands Relief Efforts After Powerful Storms in North Texas

Dallas, Texas (May 31, 2024) – In response to the powerful storms and tornadoes that struck over Memorial weekend, The Salvation Army of North Texas has expanded its relief efforts to meet the urgent needs of affected communities. Collaborating with The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Service (EDS), government partners, and other local service organizations, multiple initiatives are underway to provide critical support, food, shelter, and emotional care to our most vulnerable neighbors.

“The recent storms and tornadoes have exacerbated food insecurity and heightened the need for assistance among North Texas’ vulnerable populations. For many, what might seem like a mere inconvenience, can pose economic disaster for others,” said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “Because The Salvation Army is embedded in the communities where it serves, we can respond immediately when disaster strikes. We are deeply committed to walking alongside our neighbors during this challenging recovery process, not just now, but year-round.”

In Valley View, a mobile kitchen from Sherman and the Rapid Response Unit from Irving continue to provide food, drinks, snacks, and emotional and spiritual care to those in need.

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army’s services now include feeding operations in Garland, ensuring that those impacted have access to nutritious meals. In Richardson, a cooling station has also been set up at Huffhines Rec Center, with Salvation Army Plano staff and volunteers providing food and drinks, where more than 850 individuals were served on May 29 alone. In both Pleasant Grove and Oak Cliff, local Salvation Army Corps are each responding to the needs of area residents after the storms.

Since Sunday, May 26, The Salvation Army has provided 2,920 meals, distributed 3,007 drinks, supplied more than 2,410 snacks, and made 246 emotional and spiritual care (ESC) contacts to first responders and those affected by the tornadoes.

The Salvation Army will continue adapting and responding to the evolving needs of impacted communities around North Texas. Efforts are being made to secure additional supplies and coordinate with local businesses for further meal provisions.

To support The Salvation Army’s ongoing response efforts, go to helpsalvationarmy.org, and for the most up-to-date disaster information visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood